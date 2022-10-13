Seahawk Gold Corp Engages North Equities Corp.

Vancouver, October 13, 2022 - Seahawk Gold Corp. (CSE: SEAG) (OTCQB: SEHKF) (FSE: 7SR) (the "Company" or "Seahawk") announces that it has retained the services of Toronto-based North Equities Corp. to provide marketing services to communicate to the financial community information about the Company.

"We are thrilled to be working with Seahawk Gold. The Greenstone Belt area is home to dozens of mines and is believed to have many more to come! Seahawk is newly funded and we're excited to be bringing new eyes to their next round of exploration." - Jason Coles, CEO at North Equites

North Equities Corp. has been engaged for a six-month period which may be renewed or extended by both parties. The Company has also issued 250,000 options to North Equities Corp. at $0.40 per share exercise price to acquire common shares of Seahawk Gold Corp., to which North Equities has exercised.

North Equities and Seahawk are not related parties and operate at arm's length. Aside from the options exercised by North Equities, North Equities does not have any additional interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About North Equities Corp.

North Equities is a marketing and consulting firm based out of Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The company was started in the crypto/blockchain space in 2017, where social media, influencers, and videos were crucial to the success of marketing campaigns. North Equities has helped companies raise over $2 Billion through 5 Million+ investors using their innovative marketing strategies into the equity markets.

About Seahawk Gold Corp.

Seahawk Gold Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian resource exploration company trading in Canada (CSE: SEAG), the U.S. (OTCQB: SEHKF) and Germany (FSE: 7SR). Seahawk is the 100% owner of four properties along the Urban-Barry Greenstone Belt in the Abitibi sub province of mining friendly Quebec, Canada.

For more information please contact Seahawk Gold Corp. - seahawkgoldcorp.com

Giovanni Gasbarro

CEO and Director at 1-604-939-1848

Mitchell E. Lavery, P.Geo.

President and Director at 1-613-298-1596

