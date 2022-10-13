Abcourt Begins Geological Work on the Discovery and Flordin Projects and Announces an Additional Subscription to the Private Placement Closed on September 27, 2022

Rouyn-Noranda, October 13, 2022 - Abcourt Mines Inc. ("Abcourt" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:ABI) (OTC:ABMBF) is pleased to announce the start of geological work on the Discovery and Flordin gold projects. Abcourt commissioned the firm Innov-Explo to build the geological models, add the results of the last 15 years to the historical resources of the two projects, update the resources, and finally draw up a list of work to be done on the ground in 2023 to continue the growth of the resources. The Corporation is targeting a resource update for the second quarter of 2023.

The Discovery and Flordin deposits are located in northern Quebec, 35 km from the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon, and nearly 100 km from the Sleeping Giant Mill. The two deposits are separated by 5 km along a shear zone. Abcourt owns 100% of the cell blocks forming part of the Discovery and Flordin deposits.

Additional subscription to the private placement closed on September 27, 2022

The Corporation has accepted a subscription for 500,000 units of Abcourt (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.065 per Unit, for proceeds of $32,500 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit consists of one Class B share of the Corporation (each, a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.15 until no later than 36 months after the date of issue of the warrant.

Abcourt will use the proceeds of the private placement for its working capital. No commission is payable for this additional subscription to the private placement closed on September 27, 2022.

All securities issued pursuant to the private placement are subject to a hold period of four months plus one day under applicable securities laws. The private placement remains subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

