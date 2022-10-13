Auriant Mining AB (publ.) announces resignation of its CFO

Vladimir Vorushkin, Chief Financial Officer of Auriant Mining AB (publ.) (the "Company") since August 2020, has informed the Board that he is resigning from his position for personal reasons. October 17th will be the last day of Mr. Vorushkin's work.

"I would like to thank Vladimir for his work as CFO over the past two years, and to wish him every success in his career going forward", said Danilo Lange, the CEO of the Company.

The Company will look to hire a new CFO as soon as possible and has started the recruitment process. In the meantime, the CFO's duties will be performed by the CEO Danilo Lange.

For more information, please contact:



Danilo Lange, CEO

Tel.: +7 495 109 02 82

E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com



Company name: Auriant Mining AB

Short name: AUR

ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please visit www.gwkapital.se.

