Red Lake Gold Inc. Announces Shareholder Meeting Results

Vancouver, October 13, 2022 - Red Lake Gold Inc. (CSE:RGLD) ("Red Lake Gold" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report that all of the resolutions put forth at its annual meeting of shareholders on October 13, 2022 have been duly passed.

As further described in the Corporation's information circular dated August 29, 2022 (the "Meeting Circular"), each of Ryan Kalt, Eugene Hodgson and Brian Hearst were elected as directors of the Corporation so as to hold office until close of business of Corporation's next annual meeting of shareholders or the appointment of a successor. Furthermore, shareholders of the Corporation approved all other resolutions put before the meeting as described in the Meeting Circular, including the appointment of A Chan & Company LLP as auditor of the Corporation.

