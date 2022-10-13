79 Resources Ltd. Announces Shareholder Meeting Results

Vancouver, October 13, 2022 - 79 Resources Ltd. (CSE:SNR) ("79 Resources" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report that all of the resolutions put forth at its annual meeting of shareholders on October 13, 2022 have been duly passed.

As further described in the Corporation's information circular dated August 29, 2022 (the "Meeting Circular"), each of the proposed nominees were elected as directors of the Corporation so as to hold office until close of business of Corporation's next annual meeting of shareholders or the appointment of their successor. Furthermore, shareholders of the Corporation approved all other resolutions put before the meeting as described in the Meeting Circular, including the appointment of A Chan & Company LLP as auditor of the Corporation.

About 79 Resources Ltd. (CSE:SNR)

79 Resources is a Vancouver-based junior mining exploration company. Traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol SNR, the Corporation seeks to acquire, explore and develop mineral exploration projects. 79 Resources is currently focused on its Five Point Copper-Gold Project in British Columbia and also holds the North Preston Uranium Project in Saskatchewan. For additional information, please visit www.79resources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Ryan Kalt

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@79resources.com

Tel: 604.687.2038

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

