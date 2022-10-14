Sierra Metals to Release Q3-2022 Consolidated Financial Results on Tuesday November 15th, 2022

Shareholder Conference Call and Webcast will be held on Wednesday November 16th, 2022

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSX: SMT) (NYSE American: SMTS) (BVL or Bolsa de Valores de Lima: SMT) ("Sierra Metals" or the "Company") will release Q3-2022 consolidated financial results on Tuesday November 15th, 2022, after Market Close. Senior Management will also host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday November 16th, 2022, at 11:00 am EST. Details of the Conference Call and Webcast are as follows:

Via Webcast:

A live audio webcast of the meeting will be available on the Company's website:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/756129326

The webcast along with presentation slides will be archived for 180 days on www.sierrametals.com.

Via phone:

For those who prefer to listen by phone, dial-in instructions are below. To ensure your participation, please call approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the call.

Canada dial-in number (Toll Free): 1 833 950 0062

Canada dial-in number (Local): 1 226 828 7575

US dial-in number (Toll Free): 1 844 200 6205

US dial-in number (Local): 1 646 904 5544

All other locations: +1 929 526 1599

Access code: 991150

Press *1 to ask a question, *2 to withdraw your question, or *0 for operator assistance

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc. is a diversified Canadian mining company with Green Metal exposure including copper production and base metal production with precious metals byproduct credits, focused on the production and development of its Yauricocha Mine in Peru, and Bolivar and Cusi Mines in Mexico. The Company is focused on increasing production volume and growing mineral resources. The Company has large land packages at all three mines with several prospective regional targets providing longer-term exploration upside and mineral resource growth potential.

The Company's Common Shares trade on the Bolsa de Valores de Lima and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "SMT" and on the NYSE American Exchange under the symbol "SMTS".

For further information regarding Sierra Metals, please visit www.sierrametals.com or contact:

Continue to Follow, Like and Watch our progress:

Web: www.sierrametals.com | Twitter: sierrametals | Facebook: SierraMetalsInc |

LinkedIn: Sierra Metals Inc. | Instagram: sierrametals

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005124/en/

Contact

Investor Relations

Sierra Metals Inc.

Tel: +1 (416) 366-7777

Email: info@sierrametals.com

Luis Marchese

CEO

Sierra Metals Inc.

Tel: +1 (416) 366-7777