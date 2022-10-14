Barksdale Provides Update on Debenture Extension

Vancouver, October 14, 2022 - Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") has finalized the extension of the maturity date of the secured convertible debentures ("Debentures") administered by Delbrook Capital Advisors Inc. (see new release dated September 6, 2022) by one year until December 31, 2023 ("Debenture Extension"). The Debentures have a remaining principal amount of $1,500,000 and all other terms of the Debentures remain unchanged except for the conversion price, which has increased to $0.55 per share from $0.45 per share.

Additionally, Delbrook and the Company have agreed to a debt for equity plan whereby approximately $99,166 of accrued interest will be exchanged for 206,595 units of the Company (the "Units"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of Barksdale (each a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.72 for a period of three years from the date of issuance. Any subsequent interest accrued under the Debentures shall be payable in cash in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Debentures.

In exchange for extending the Debentures, the Company has agreed to an extension fee of 2,777,777 common share purchase warrants, exercisable at a price of $0.72 for a period lasting up to December 31, 2023 ("Extension Warrants"). Should any part of the Debentures be repaid or converted prior to the maturity date, a pro-rata portion of the Extension Warrants will have their maturity date accelerated to the later of (i) one year from closing of the Debenture Extension, and (ii) 30 days after the date of repayment or conversion. The number of warrants issued as an extension fee has been increased from the original announcement, but the expiry date has been shortened to conform with TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") policy. The Company expects to close the Debenture Extension and debt for equity plan within the next seven days, subject to approval of the Exchange.

Barksdale Resources Corp. is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

