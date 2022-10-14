Gold Lion Completes Airborne Geophysics Survey Over Nickel Plate and Launches Nickel, Copper and Cobalt Project

Vancouver, October 14, 2022 - Gold Lion Resources Inc. (CSE: GL) (OTC Pink: GLIOF) (FSE: 2BC) ("Gold Lion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a combined aeromagnetic, VLF- electromagnetic and radiometric survey over all 4 claim groups comprising its Nickel Plate project in northeastern Saskatchewan (the "Property"). MPX Geophysics Ltd. ("MPX") flew the 2,528 km survey using a Piper Navajo PA31 aircraft. The survey included 2,295 km flown at 100 metre line spacing and 273 km of orthogonal tie lines at 1,000 metre spacing over the Breynat, Father Lake, Twin Lakes and Nickel Plate claim groups.





The airborne survey covers approximately 40 nickel-copper occurrences which were discovered by previous workers and are located within the 4 claim groups. These occurrences include the "Laura showing" with up to 4615 ppm nickel and 2801 ppm copper detected in a 2008 grab sample which was collected by previous workers. This showing was found because of airborne surveys completed by previous workers. Gold Lion expects to generate additional drilling targets from the new airborne survey and intends to utilize the survey to plan a follow-up exploration program.

The four claim groups of the Nickel Plate project comprise 21 mineral claims covering 21,369 hectares located in northeastern Saskatchewan where other firms including Kobold Metals Inc. and Faith in Gravity Holdings Inc. have been exploring for nickel, cobalt, copper and other strategic metals. Gold Lion holds the option to earn a 100% right, title, and interest in and to the Property, subject to a 2% NSR royalty retained by the optionors.

Commented Guy Bourgeois, CEO of Gold Lion, "Gold Lion is very pleased with the field work and results from the program conducted by MPX on our portfolio of properties in Saskatchewan. It gives Gold Lion an excellent base to move forward and we will provide the results of the survey as soon as they become available."

About Gold Lion Resources Inc.

Gold Lion Resources Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based mineral exploration company actively involved in the exploration of battery and precious metals with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco and portfolios that include Black Lake, Cuteye and Fairview Properties located in British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Idaho, USA. For more information please visit: https://goldlionresources.com/.

