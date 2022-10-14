Trigon Announces Conversion of Accrued Interests Under Lind Debt

Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V: TM) ("Trigon" or the "Company") announces that in connection with its C$5.5 million of principal Convertible Security Funding Agreement with Lind Global Fund II, LP ("Lind") (please see the Company's press release dated May 4, 2022 for further details), Lind has exercised its right to convert C$270,000 of accrued interest into 2,000,000 common shares of Trigon at a conversion price of $0.135 per Trigon share (the "Lind Shares").

The issuance of the Lind Shares is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Trigon continues to advance the definitive documentation in connection with the completion of the streaming transaction (the "Streaming Transaction") with Sprott Resources Streaming and Royalty Corp. and Sprott Mining Inc. (Please see the Company's press release dated July 20, 2022 for further details).

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon is a publicly-traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core business focused on copper and silver holdings in mine-friendly African jurisdictions. Currently, the company has operations in Namibia and Morocco. In Namibia, the Company holds an 80% interest in five mining licences in the Otavi Mountainlands, an area of Namibia widely recognized for its high-grade copper deposits, where the Company is focused on exploration and re-development of the previously producing Kombat mine. In Morocco, the Company is the holder of the Silver Hill project, a highly prospective copper and silver exploration project.

