Argo Gold Inc. Announces Filing of Executive Compensation Remedying Previous Non-Filing

Toronto, October 14, 2022 - Argo Gold Inc. (CSE: ARQ) (the "Company") are pleased to announce that the Company has filed its executive compensation disclosure ("Executive Compensation Disclosure") for the years ended December 31, 2021; December 31, 2020; December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, as required by National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"). Such disclosure was also requested by staff of the Ontario Securities Commission in connection with a staff review of Argo's continuous disclosure record. Although Argo has called a meeting of Shareholders for December 1, 2022, Argo failed to hold a shareholders meeting in each of 2019, 2020 or 2021, and consequently did not prepare an information circular containing the required Executive Compensation Disclosure. This late filing is intended to remedy the previous non-filing.

About Argo Gold

Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Argo Gold's website at www.argogold.com.

Statements in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, constitute Forward-looking statements.

