Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

VIDEO: Cyprium Metals Ltd: Investor Presentation 1-2-1 Tech Metals

06:55 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Perth, Australia - Cyprium Metals Ltd. (ASX:CYM) formed in June 2019 with the strategy of developing copper projects in Australia.

The first transaction in 2019 was an earn-in and JV of the Hollandaire Copper Project, a shallow high grade copper sulphide resource. This was followed in 2020 by the purchase of the nearby shallow Nanadie Well Copper Gold Project, which combined with Hollandaire forms the Murchison Copper Gold Project.

Cyprium then acquired a portfolio of assets in 2021 which included the Nifty Copper Project (in care and maintenance), the large Maroochydore Copper-Cobalt resource and a regional exploration earn-in and JV with IGO Limited (ASX:IGO).

The Nifty Copper Project already has in place an open pit oxide heap leach SX-EW operation, an underground sulphide mine, 2.8 Mtpa sulphide concentrator and associated infrastructure, all on care and maintenance.

Nifty is the sixth ranked copper development project in Australia by copper metal and the highest grade of the top group whilst Maroochydore is ranked 8th, an amazing result for a small company started three years ago.

Cyprium now has a near term production project from an Australian based long-life mine, producing copper metal, a critical metal in the global transition to a clean and sustainable energy base.

To watch the Video Presentation, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/63PSZX31



About Cyprium Metals Ltd:

Cyprium Metals Ltd. (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.



Source:
Cyprium Metals Ltd.



Contact:

Barry Cahill Executive Director T: +61 8 6374 1550 Wayne Apted Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary Lexi OHalloran Investor and Media Relations E: lexi@janemorganmanagement.com.au T: +61 404 577 076 E: info@cypriummetals.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Cyprium Metals Ltd.

Cyprium Metals Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
A2PM3P
AU0000050536
www.cypriummetals.net
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap