BMEX Samples up to 300 g/t Gold at Surface, Identifies Two Separate Kilometric Gold Corridors and a 900 m VMS Target at Dunlop Bay

Vancouver, October 17, 2022 - BMEX Gold Inc. (TSXV: BMEX) (OTCQB: MRIRF) (FSE: 8M0) ("BMEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce multiple high-grade gold results from the field campaign at Dunlop Bay and the start of a 3,000 m drilling program and a follow-up geological mapping, sampling and prospecting program.

The summer 2022 program at Dunlop Bay returned numerous high-grade gold sample results. Of the 96 grab samples taken during program:

One (1) sample returned 300.00 g/t Au;

Four (4) samples returned greater than 100.00 g/t Au;

Fourteen (14) samples contained more than 10.00 g/t Au and;

Twenty-five (25) samples contained over 1.00 g/t Au (see Table 1 for full results).

These samples were taken from outcropping surfaces and come from three now well-defined gold-rich zones. These three main assets are: the Marcelle-Rolande-Edith veins trend, the Omala-Bella-Lun-Echo trend and the Dunlop Bay-Ouest showing (see Figure 1).





Figure 1: Dunlop Bay map with updated prospection results and historical drilling results.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5785/140699_dc9d7e2b840e39df_003full.jpg

In addition to the gold rich assays, the field campaign also significantly improved the confidence in the historical drill results and other geological data. Several historical drill casings were surveyed, and the data is now included in a more robust and complete drilling database. As shown on Figure 1, the Dunlop Bay showing now clearly consist of a N120 trending corridor linking Marcelle, Rolande and Edith veins. This corridor direction is consistent with the structural analysis performed during the field campaign. The Figure 2 long section between Rollande and Marcelle veins highlights several hundred meters between high grade gold results that remains untested. A similar trend has also been interpreted between the Bella and Omala veins, which is also barely tested by drilling. Both N120 gold corridors extend for a kilometer each representing large targets for the current drill program.





Figure 2: Marcelle-Rolande-Edith historical drilling long section view. Gold results are filtered over 1 g/t.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5785/140699_dc9d7e2b840e39df_004full.jpg



Sample ID UTM East UTM North Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) E436543 315147 5520683 300.00 129.00 E436540 315147 5520683 230.00 231.00 E436544 315145 5520688 218.00 150.00 E436524 314641 5521090 119.50 5.30 E436548 315140 5520687 51.70 39.40 E436549 315140 5520687 40.00 23.00 E436675 315527 5520689 33.70 31.90 E436672 315527 5520689 20.00 28.30 E436525 314643 5521089 17.90 12.70 E436676 315527 5520689 15.40 19.70 E436503 315560 5520673 12.45 21.20 E436538 315161 5520673 12.35 16.40 E436545 315145 5520688 11.75 35.40 E436537 315165 5520668 10.30 14.00 E436541 315147 5520683 9.77 24.40 E436539 315161 5520673 9.26 7.30 E436509 316381 5520109 7.41 11.50 E436526 314642 5521090 4.60 1.20 E436510 316365 5520113 4.57 6.90 E436527 314642 5521090 4.15 1.00 E436673 315527 5520689 3.30 2.60 E436674 315527 5520689 2.50 3.80 E436536 315165 5520668 2.36 8.00 E436547 315145 5520688 1.13 2.60 E436752 314893 5522528 1.04 7.00 E436501 315571 5520672 0.63 3.40 E436502 315563 5520670 0.59 0.70 E436668 314711 5520795 0.51 8.40

Table 1: Summer 2022 prospection results over 0.5 g/t Au

On the Dunlop Bay-Ouest showing, an extended ground EM (electromagnetic) survey was successfully extended southward during this past summer. The survey has led to the discovery of many new conductive anomalies. These new EM plates align along an anomalously conductive trend striking North-South and extending for over 900 metres. The EM anomalies are already known to be locally gold-bearing with historical intersection going up to 6.84 g/t Au over 1.50 m (DDH ME-8, GM05804, Figure 1). This historical grade is associated with sulphide stringers and is located on the very edge of one of the many new conductive plates identified from the ground EM survey and new interpretation.

Robert Pryde, President of BMEX Gold, stated: "The integrated exploration strategy defined earlier this year is paying off and I am thrilled by the size and tenure of our gold and VMS targets. With the work completed this summer, we have now defined two well controlled gold bearing corridors of kilometric order. The Dunlop Bay showing was until now, thought to be a scattered gold halo. At the same time, we have very encouraging results from a ground EM survey on Dunlop Bay Ouest / Guislau area. This is a good indicator of a VMS style of mineralization and the EM anomaly is now extending on more than 900 m of strike. This new electromagnetic survey and interpretation permitted BMEX to highlight yet undrilled plates of conductance going up to 1,000 siemens. A second phase of geological field work and prospecting is currently underway to further enhance the geological and assay data available on this sector and the rest of the property. Obviously, the Dunlop Bay Ouest showing, the Marcelle-Rolande-Edith and Bella-Omala trends will be priority targets of a 3,000 m drilling program starting this week."

Qualified Person

Maxime Bouchard, Geo, M.Sc. (OGQ #1752), an independent Qualified Person as defined by Canadian NI 43-101 standards, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The drilling campaign and the quality control program have been planned and supervised by Maxime Bouchard. Core logging and sampling were completed by Laurentia Exploration. The quality assurance and quality control protocol include insertion of one blank and one standard every 20 samples, in addition to the regular insertion of blank, duplicate, and standard samples accredited by ALS Canada Ltd. during the analytical process. Gold values are estimated by fire assay with finish by atomic absorption. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historical information on the Property, particularly in regard to historical drill results. However, the Qualified Person believes that drilling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results.

About BMEX Gold Inc.

BMEX Gold Inc. is a junior Canadian mining exploration company with the primary objective to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold and base metal projects in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada. BMEX is currently fully focused on their 100% interest in the two projects, both located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt:

King Tut Project consists of 120 contiguous claims on 5,206 hectares

Dunlop Bay Project consists of 76 mineral claims that cover 4,226 hectares

BMEX common shares trade under the symbol "BMEX" on the TSX-V and under the symbol 8M0 on the Frankfurt Exchange.

