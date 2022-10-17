Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Golden Minerals Company Announces Q3 2022 Gold Production

12:45 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Golden Minerals Company ("Golden Minerals", "Golden" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AUMN and TSX: AUMN) has reported production data from its Rodeo gold-silver mine (Durango State, Mexico) for the third quarter of 2022. Summary highlights include the following:

  • Payable gold production: 2,972 oz Au
  • Payable silver production: 11,907 oz Ag
  • Payable gold equivalent production: 3,103 AuEq oz
  • Average gold grade: 2.6 g/t Au
  • Throughput (tonnes per day processed): 521 tpd
  • Gold recovery: 74.6%
  • Silver recovery: 77.6%
  • Realized gold/silver prices (before selling and refining costs): $1,703/oz Au and $18.72/oz Ag

2022 year-to-date production data is shown in the table below.

Rodeo Operations Statistics
Three Months
Ended March 31,
2022		 Three Months
Ended June 30,
2022		 Three Months
Ended Sept. 30,
2022		 Nine Months
Ended Sept. 30,
2022
Tonnes mined (1)

203,591

213,925

192,545

610,061
Tonnes in stockpiles awaiting processing (2)

10,898

21,713

23,618

23,618
Tonnes in low grade stockpiles (3)

88,559

95,932

121,202

121,202
Tonnes processed

47,437

47,479

47,947

142,863
Average tonnes per day processed

527

522

521

523
Average gold grade processed (grams per tonne)

3.1

2.6

2.6

2.8
Average silver grade processed (grams per tonne)

11.6

10.4

10.4

10.8
Plant recovery - gold (%)

75.4

75.1

74.6

75.1
Plant recovery - silver (%)

82.8

82.3

77.6

81.0
Payable gold produced in dore (ounces)

3,608

3,004

2,972

9,584
Payable silver produced in dore (ounces)

13,944

12,768

11,907

38,619
Payable gold equivalent produced in dore (ounces) (4)

3,787

3,158

3,103

10,050
Gold sold in dore (ounces)

3,855

3,060

3,018

9,933
Silver sold in dore (ounces)

14,481

13,180

11,609

39,269
Gold equivalent sold in dore (ounces) (4)

4,040

3,219

3,145

10,405
Average realized price, before refining and selling costs
Gold (dollar per ounce)

$

1,887.65

$

1,864.99

$

1,703.10

$

1,824.60
Silver (dollar per ounce)

$

24.24

$

22.49

$

18.72

$

22.02

Notes:

(1) Includes all mined material transported to the plant, stockpiled or designated as waste

(2) Includes mined material stockpiled at the mine or transported to the plant awaiting processing in the plant

(3) Material grading between 1.6 g/t (current cutoff grade) and 1 g/t Au held for possible future processing

(4) Gold equivalents based on realized $ Au and $ Ag price

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals is a growing gold and silver producer based in Golden, Colorado. The Company is primarily focused on producing gold and silver from its Rodeo Mine and advancing its Velardeña Properties in Mexico and, through partner funded exploration, its El Quevar silver property in Argentina, as well as acquiring and advancing selected mining properties in Mexico, Nevada and Argentina.

Follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/golden-minerals-company/ and https://twitter.com/Golden_Minerals

For additional information please visit http://www.goldenminerals.com/.



Contact

Golden Minerals Company
Karen Winkler, Director of Investor Relations
(303) 839-5060


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Golden Minerals Company

Golden Minerals Company
Bergbau
USA
A0X9LC
US3811191069
www.goldenminerals.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap