Golden Minerals Company Announces Q3 2022 Gold Production

Golden Minerals Company ("Golden Minerals", "Golden" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AUMN and TSX: AUMN) has reported production data from its Rodeo gold-silver mine (Durango State, Mexico) for the third quarter of 2022. Summary highlights include the following:

Payable gold production: 2,972 oz Au

Payable silver production: 11,907 oz Ag

Payable gold equivalent production: 3,103 AuEq oz

Average gold grade: 2.6 g/t Au

Throughput (tonnes per day processed): 521 tpd

Gold recovery: 74.6%

Silver recovery: 77.6%

Realized gold/silver prices (before selling and refining costs): $1,703/oz Au and $18.72/oz Ag

2022 year-to-date production data is shown in the table below.

Rodeo Operations Statistics Three Months

Ended March 31,

2022 Three Months

Ended June 30,

2022 Three Months

Ended Sept. 30,

2022 Nine Months

Ended Sept. 30,

2022 Tonnes mined (1) 203,591 213,925 192,545 610,061 Tonnes in stockpiles awaiting processing (2) 10,898 21,713 23,618 23,618 Tonnes in low grade stockpiles (3) 88,559 95,932 121,202 121,202 Tonnes processed 47,437 47,479 47,947 142,863 Average tonnes per day processed 527 522 521 523 Average gold grade processed (grams per tonne) 3.1 2.6 2.6 2.8 Average silver grade processed (grams per tonne) 11.6 10.4 10.4 10.8 Plant recovery - gold (%) 75.4 75.1 74.6 75.1 Plant recovery - silver (%) 82.8 82.3 77.6 81.0 Payable gold produced in dore (ounces) 3,608 3,004 2,972 9,584 Payable silver produced in dore (ounces) 13,944 12,768 11,907 38,619 Payable gold equivalent produced in dore (ounces) (4) 3,787 3,158 3,103 10,050 Gold sold in dore (ounces) 3,855 3,060 3,018 9,933 Silver sold in dore (ounces) 14,481 13,180 11,609 39,269 Gold equivalent sold in dore (ounces) (4) 4,040 3,219 3,145 10,405 Average realized price, before refining and selling costs Gold (dollar per ounce) $ 1,887.65 $ 1,864.99 $ 1,703.10 $ 1,824.60 Silver (dollar per ounce) $ 24.24 $ 22.49 $ 18.72 $ 22.02 Notes: (1) Includes all mined material transported to the plant, stockpiled or designated as waste (2) Includes mined material stockpiled at the mine or transported to the plant awaiting processing in the plant (3) Material grading between 1.6 g/t (current cutoff grade) and 1 g/t Au held for possible future processing (4) Gold equivalents based on realized $ Au and $ Ag price

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals is a growing gold and silver producer based in Golden, Colorado. The Company is primarily focused on producing gold and silver from its Rodeo Mine and advancing its Velardeña Properties in Mexico and, through partner funded exploration, its El Quevar silver property in Argentina, as well as acquiring and advancing selected mining properties in Mexico, Nevada and Argentina.

Follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/golden-minerals-company/ and https://twitter.com/Golden_Minerals

For additional information please visit http://www.goldenminerals.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005114/en/

Contact

Golden Minerals Company

Karen Winkler, Director of Investor Relations

(303) 839-5060