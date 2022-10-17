Noble Exploration Update - Drilling Completed on Nagagami Niobium and Rare Earth Property, Hearst, Ontario

Toronto, October 17, 2022 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSXV:NOB), (FRANKFURT:NB7), (OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report on progress for a number of its active projects.

Drill crews have completed drilling on the Nagagami Niobium and Rare Earth Property

Airborne survey over the Boulder project is in progress with initial results expected shortly.

Initial results for 13 grab samples received for Buckingham Graphite property. Graphitic Carbon values varied from 13.84 to 86.52%.

Nagagami Carbonatite Niobium and Rare Earths Project, Ontario (14,000 hectares)

Drilling has been completed on the Company's Nagagami Project near Hearst, Ontario. A total of 1302 meters were drilled in two holes. The target of the drilling was a magnetic low on the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex where on comparable complexes, niobium and rare earth mineralization has been discovered and mined. An example of this is the St Honore, (Niobec) Carbonatite Complex in Quebec.

The core is presently being logged and samples taken in order to analyze for the presence of niobium and rare earth elements. Initial results are expected anywhere from four to six weeks time.

The drilling was done with the cooperation with the Constance Lake First Nation ("CLFN") with which Noble has agreed to engage in ongoing consultation and establish a mutually beneficial cooperative and productive relationship with the CLFN for projects located in their traditional area.

Additional drilling is planned with favourable results.



Figure 1: Drill Hole Location on the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex. Background is total field magnetics



Figure 2: NG-22-01 Drill site on Nagagami Carbonatite Complex



Figure 3: Example of core from Nagagami Carbonatite Complex

Calder Township Drill Program

The Calder Township drill program has been completed. The targeted conductors were explained by semi massive to massive sulphide in intermediate to mafic volcanic rocks. A total of two holes were drilled for a total of 865 meters. Assays are pending and expected before the end of the month.

Boulder Project Airborne Survey (4,500 hectares)

The airborne survey on the Boulder Project is in progress. Preliminary results should be received shortly.

In 2019 Ontario Geological Survey analyzed a sample from the 140 kg boulder and determined that the boulder contained: 71.8% copper; 3.5% lead, 1.09% zinc; 252 g/t of silver, 3.79 g/t of gold; 4.43 g/t of palladium; and 2.22 g/t of platinum and consisted primarily of the mineral cuprite. The purpose of the airborne survey is to detect conductive and magnetic zones which could be the potential source of the boulder.



Figure 4: Airborne system used for the Boulder Airborne Survey

Island Pond Property, Central Newfoundland (14,400 ha)

Work will include an airborne magnetic-electromagnetic survey, expected to be completed by the end of the year. Survey was delayed due to the availability of the contractor.

Buckingham Graphite Property

Initial lab results have been received from a property visit earlier in the summer. A total of 13 grab samples were taken from various locations on the property. Graphitic Carbon values varied from 13.84 to 86.52%. Some of the highest values were from a section of the property that had not been previously drilled. Compilation of the data is continuing; more details will be given in a press release to follow.



Figure 4: Lab certificate with Graphitic Carbon values for grab samples from Buckingham Graphite Property



Figure 5: Graphitic sample from the Buckingham Graphite Property

