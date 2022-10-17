Stuhini Provides Exploration Update on Ruby Creek and SW USA Exploration Activities

VANCOUVER, Oct. 17, 2022 - Stuhini Exploration Ltd. (the "Company" or Stuhini") (TSXV: STU) is pleased to provide an update on 2022 exploration work at the Ruby Creek Project (the "Project" or "Property" or "Ruby Creek") located 20 kilometres ("km") east of Atlin, BC, and new projects in Arizona.

2022 Ruby Creek Exploration Highlights

Diamond drilling of 8 holes:

- Two of the holes twinned historic holes AD-390 and AD-393, which intercepted 76.2 m of 0.15 g/t Au and 0.42 g/t Ag and 73.2 m of 0.21 g/t Au and 0.28 g/t Ag, respectively. Twinning of the holes was for the purpose of confirming historical results and determining vein orientations.



- Five of the holes tested soil gas hydrocarbon (SGH TM ) anomalies that may be related to gold mineralization in the intrusion gold target area, and one of the holes tested a conductivity anomaly proximal to the "Adera Corridor" (see January 12 th , 2021 news release) to the north of the intrusion gold target area.

- One hole, RF 22-08 was drilled to test below the current extent of the polymetallic silver mineralization along the Adera Corridor on the NW flank of the Ruby Creek Molybdenum Deposit.

Further prospecting of silver in soil geochemistry anomalies identified in 2021 ~1 km SE of the Silver Surprise resulting in the discovery of additional silver bearing quartz veins.

Further prospecting of gold in soil anomalies identified in 2021 in the Lakeview area.

Assays for the 2022 Ruby Creek program are pending.

Arizona Staking and Acquisition

In other Company news, Stuhini Exploration Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has obtained by staking and through the acquisition of Mineral Exploration Permits, 4 new properties, covering a total of 3,781 hectares, in the south-east quadrant of Arizona, in an area east of Phoenix and north of Tucson. Based on historical reports, the four properties (Toro, Lindsay, Lightning Box and Butte) are prospective for copper and gold porphyry and related deposits. The properties are within the Laramide Porphyry Belt, which is the host for the famous "Copper Cluster" of world class porphyry deposits of southern Arizona.

Mr. David O'Brien, President & CEO of Stuhini stated: We are pleased with the progress that has been made on executing our exploration goals for this season. Our technical team continues to work hard and methodically on all our greenfield targets as well as our advanced stage Ruby Creek molybdenum project. We are also excited about exploration opportunities for copper-gold porphyry deposits in Arizona and look forward to the potential of what our future exploration efforts could yield.

The geological content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew Wilkins, P. Geo., a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

About Stuhini Exploration Ltd.

Stuhini is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in western Canada and south-western USA. The Company's portfolio of exploration properties includes its flagship the Ruby Creek Property located approximately 20 km east of Atlin, BC, the Que Project located approximately 70 km north of Johnson's Crossing in the Yukon, the South Thompson Project located approximately 35 km northwest of Grand Rapids, Manitoba and the Big Ledge Property located approximately 57 km south of Revelstoke, BC, as well as its new portfolio of properties in south-east Arizona.

