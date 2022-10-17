Xplore Resources Announces Expiration of Diamond Mountain Agreement

Toronto, October 17, 2022 - Xplore Resources Corp. (TSXV: XPLR) ("Xplore" or "the Company"), announces that the agreement (released June 6, 2022 and amended August 16, 2022) to acquire a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain phosphate project ("Diamond Mountain") from Revival Gold Inc. has expired.

About Xplore Resources (TSXV: XPLR)

Xplore Resources is a Toronto-based mining exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under symbol XPLR and is focused on the acquisition and development of copper and gold projects in the Americas. The Company is led by a highly experienced management team and is comprised of industry experts with executive and senior management experience in geology, banking, private equity, investor relations and law.

