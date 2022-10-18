Sayona Mining Limited: Quebec Rail Contract Signed for NAL Shipments

Brisbane, Australia - Emerging lithium producer Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) has developed a transport solution for its North American Lithium (NAL) operation, with a Quebec rail operator awarded the contract to deliver NAL spodumene (lithium) concentrate to port.Under the agreement, Solurail Logistique Inc., a Val d'Or company specialising in bulk transhipment and rail logistics, will be responsible for transporting lithium from the NAL operation in La Corne to the Port of Trois-Rivieres for delivery to customers.The C$43 million (approximately A$48 million) contract includes the rental of 110 rolling stock (railway vehicles), with the equipment to be made available for the restart of production at NAL in the first quarter of 2023.The agreement follows recent progress at NAL towards the recommencement of production, including the selection of a mining operator, Quebec company L. Fournier & Fils, with permitting and procurement largely completed. Sayona has also launched a pre-feasibility study for the production of lithium carbonate at NAL, evaluating options for downstream processing including lithium hydroxide.Sayona Quebec CEO, Guy Laliberte, said the agreement marked another important step in the restart of operations at NAL."We are very happy to collaborate with a local company that will allow Sayona to easily supply its customers by rail, while establishing more roots in the region," Mr Laliberte said."Solurail's strategic location in Abitibi-Temiscamingue region and the expertise it has developed in transhipment and freight forwarding are key elements that will contribute to the achievement of our common objectives, as we advance the production of this key battery metal in Quebec."A transhipment and transfer specialist, Solurail operates one of the only rail terminals in north-west Quebec, with the appropriate equipment to carry out large-scale operations efficiently and safely. It also provides integrated intermodal services to transport large volumes via its road and rail partners.Sayona's Managing Director, Brett Lynch commented: "Securing the necessary pathway to market is a key part of our work in restarting operations at NAL. We are determined to employ as many local suppliers as possible to foster increased engagement with local stakeholders, enhancing Quebec's position as the leading supplier of battery metals to North America."





About Sayona Mining Limited:



Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.



Please visit us as at www.sayonamining.com.au





Source:

Sayona Mining Ltd.





Contact:

Brett Lynch Managing Director Phone: +61 (7) 3369 7058 Email: info@sayonamining.com.au