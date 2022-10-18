Churchill Resources Announces Exercise of Option and Acquisition of 100% Interest in Mineral Properties in Western Newfoundland

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2022 - Churchill Resources Inc. ("Churchill" or the "Company") (TSXV: CRI) is pleased to announce that it has exercised an existing option to acquire a 100% interest in certain mineral properties with prospective nickel, copper and cobalt targets located in the White Bay South region of western Newfoundland, approximately 50 kilometers north-northeast of the Town of Deer Lake (the "Properties"). Prior to, and in connection with, the Company's go-public transaction in June, 2021, a subsidiary of the Company entered into an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Altius Resources Inc. ("Altius") to acquire a 100% interest in the Properties, subject to a new 1.6% gross sales royalty on the Properties in favour of Altius (the "Transaction").

The properties form part of Churchill's Taylor Brook Project, and consist of two contiguous map-staked licenses containing 226 claims totalling 56.5 km2, which has known high grade Ni-Cu-Co mineralization at surface and shallow drilled depths from previous work carried out on the project. Since entering into the Option Agreement, the Company has issued an aggregate of 11,423,180 common shares to Altius (of which 9,000,000 common shares were issued today) and incurred the required cumulative exploration expenditures in connection with the Properties. Churchill has carried out a great deal of exploration on the project since entering into the Option Agreement, and recently announced high-grade drill hole and channel sample results from summer 2022 work.



Paul Sobie, CEO of Churchill stated "We are very pleased to exercise the option at Taylor Brook and welcome Altius as our largest shareholder. In the two years since we entered discussions with Altius on nickel projects of merit, we've succeeded in taking Churchill public and showing the potential of Taylor Brook, with constant support from Altius. We look forward to continuing the partnership and the evaluation of the magmatic nickel system at Taylor Brook."

The 9,000,000 common shares acquired by Altius pursuant to the Transaction represents approximately 13.1% of the then issued and outstanding common shares of the Company immediately prior to the Transaction, Altius owned 3,797,126 common shares representing approximately 6.3% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Upon completion of the Transaction, Altius owns 12,797,126 common shares representing approximately 18.6% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

Altius acquired the common shares as part of the payment under the Option Agreement for the acquisition of 100% interest in the Properties. Altius may, from time to time, increase or decrease their holdings of common shares of the Company, depending on market and other conditions.

Further information concerning the Transaction is contained in the Early Warning Report filed by Altius on SEDAR. A copy of the Early Warning Report may also be obtained by contacting Chad Wells, Vice President, Business Development, Altius Minerals Corporation, Tel. 1-877-576-2206.

About Churchill Resources Inc.

Churchill is managed by career mining industry professionals and currently holds four exploration projects, namely Taylor Brook in Newfoundland, Florence Lake in Labrador, Pelly Bay in Nunavut and White River in Ontario. All projects are at the evaluation stage, with known mineralized Nickel-Copper-Cobalt showings at Taylor Brook, Florence Lake and Pelly Bay, and significantly diamondiferous kimberlitic intrusives at White River and Pelly Bay. The primary focus of Churchill is on the continued exploration and development of the Taylor Brook and Florence Lake Nickel Projects.

Further Information

For further information regarding Churchill, please contact:

Churchill Resources Inc.

Paul Sobie, Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +1 416.365.0930 (o)

+1 647.988.0930 (m)

Email psobie@churchillresources.com

Alec Rowlands, Corporate Consultant

Tel. +1 416.721.4732 (m)

Email arowlands@churchillresources.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.