Molten Metals Corp. Signs Lease for Processing Facility in Slovakia

Vancouver, October 18, 2022 - Molten Metals Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:MOLT), is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Slovak Antimony Corp., has signed a lease for a processing facility at Svedlar in Eastern Slovakia.

The lease covers some 20% of the Svedlar complex, which was constructed as part of a complex to mine and process quartz. It operated from the early 1980s until the mid-1990s and employed over 200 people at its peak of operations.

The facility will house the processing equipment, the purchase of which was announced in our news release on 10 August 2022.

Figure 1: An aerial view of the quartz processing plant

The Svedlar Plant is located some 10 km north of the Tienesgrund license and 20 kms from the Bear Creek Tin mine at Hnilec. The nearest substantial town is Spisska Nova Ves, some 30 kms to the north.

Svedlar is a community of around 2,100 people and is located on a railway line between Banska Bystrica-Margecany.

The lease has a term of two years, extendable for four.

Molten Metals President and COO, Lara Smith, commented "Signing the lease for the industrial complex that will house our processing facility is a key step to moving the company forward towards our goal of production. The property itself is in excellent condition with minimal work required to upgrade and maintain the premises. It has sufficient capacity for us to expand our operations and should serve us well for many years. Its position close to two of our assets is also important so as to minimise our transport costs and travel time from the mine to our processing plant.

It is also not lost on us that we have a unique opportunity to restore productivity to the region and bring revenue to the town."

General Slovakia Exploration Update

Detailed mapping and bulk sampling will be completed on the project over the coming months to advance the company towards production. The company plans to reopen the Vysna adit at Tienesgrund in late 2022. The company is seeking quotations from mining contractors for the reopening of the Bear Creek adit(s) and renewing the resource at Trojarova.

About the Company

Molten Metals is developing Antimony & Antimony-Gold mine projects. Antimony is a critical element with many industrial applications, including ammunition and fire retardants. The upcoming potential new usage is in the mass- storage devices - molten-salt batteries. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at brooklyn@moltenmetalscorp.com or by telephone at 778.918.2261.

Forward-Looking Information

