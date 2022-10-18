Jazz Resources Inc. Announces Effective Date of Name Change

October 18 - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - Jazz Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "JZR") (TSXV:JZR) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated September 7, 2022, it will be changing its name from "Jazz Resources Inc." to "JZR Gold Inc.". The name change will become effective on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 and, at the opening of the market on October 19, 2022, the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange will trade under the new name. The Company's trading symbol, "JZR", will remain the same.

The CUSIP number assigned to the Company's common shares under its new name will be 482231107. There is no consolidation of the Company's share capital in connection with the name change and, as a result, certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the name change and shareholders will not be required to exchange their shares or take any other action.

