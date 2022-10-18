Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Osisko Development Announces Changes to Management Team

23:15 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

MONTREAL, Oct. 18, 2022 - Osisko Development Corp. ("Osisko Development" or the "Company") announces the departure of Jean-François Lemonde, Vice President, Investor Relations.

Sean Roosen, Chief Executive Officer, said: "We would like to thank Jean-François for his commitment to Osisko Development and wish him all the best in his future endeavours as he pursues other opportunities."

Laurence Farmer, General Counsel and VP Strategic Development will assume the Investor Relations function on an interim basis.

About Osisko Development Corp.

Osisko Development Corp. is uniquely positioned as a premier gold development company in North America to advance the Cariboo Gold Project and other Canadian, U.S.A. and Mexican properties, with the objective of becoming the next mid-tier gold producer. The Cariboo Gold Project, located in central British Columbia, Canada, is Osisko Development's flagship asset. The considerable exploration potential at depth and along strike distinguishes the Cariboo Gold Project relative to other development assets. Osisko Development's project pipeline is complemented by its interest in the San Antonio gold project, located in Sonora, Mexico and the Trixie gold test mine, located in Utah, U.S.A.

For further information about Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV; TSX-V:ODV), please visit www.osiskodev.com or follow us on Twitter @OsiskoDev.

For further information, please contact Osisko Development Corp.:

Sean Roosen, CEO
Telephone: (514) 940-0685
Email: sroosen@osiskodev.com

Laurence Farmer, General Counsel & Vice President, Strategic Development
Telephone: (514) 607-6045
Email: lfarmer@osiskodev.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Osisko Development Corp.

Osisko Development Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3DK8G
CA68828E8099
www.osiskodev.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap