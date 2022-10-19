Azimut and Mont Royal Resume Drilling at Wapatik

TSXV: AZM

LONGUEUIL, Oct. 19, 2022 - Azimut Exploration Inc. ("Azimut" or the "Company") (TSXV: AZM) (OTCQX: AZMTF) is pleased to announce that the third drilling phase has started on the Wapatik Property (the "Property") after an encouraging maiden drilling program and second drilling phase (press releases of June 29 and October 3, 2022) (see Figures 1 to 3).

This 1,100-metre follow-up program (5 holes) aims to further assess the nickel-copper potential of an ultramafic intrusion discovered in 2021 on the Property. As previously indicated (press release of April 19, 2022), 3D magnetic inversion modelling indicates a potential for sulphide accumulation at the bottom of the intrusion with an interpreted basin-shaped geometry, which remains untested by previous drilling programs. Pulse-EM borehole surveys will be conducted to enlarge the search radius for each hole and provide information about the possible extension of any conductors encountered.

The Property, located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, is under option to Mont Royal Resources Ltd. ("Mont Royal") (ASX: MRZ). Mont Royal can acquire an initial 50% interest in the Property by spending $4 million in exploration expenditures over four (4) years and can earn a further 20% interest with an additional investment of $3 million and the delivery of a preliminary economic assessment over three (3) years. Azimut is the operator.

Previously reported salient drilling results are:

• Hole WAP22-003: 2.68% Ni, 1.30% Cu, 0.09% Co over 3.30 m (from 143.4 m to 146.7 m), including: 3.63% Ni, 0.48% Cu, 0.12% Co over 1.0 m, and 3.04% Ni, 0.75% Cu, 0.10% Co over 1.1 m • Hole WAP22-009: 1.16% Ni, 3.85% Cu over 0.8 m (from 152.0 m to 152.8 m) • Hole WAP22-007: 0.29% Ni, 0.25% Cu over 18.0 m (from 129.0 m to 147.0 m) • Hole WAP22-010: 0.27% Ni, 0.41% Cu over 15.75 m (from 60.0 m to 75.75 m) • Hole WAP22-008: 0.33% Ni, 0.35% Cu over 1.1 m (from 116.9 m to 118.0 m), and 0.34% Ni, 0.43% Cu over 1.71 m (from 129.54 m to 131.25 m) • Hole WAP22-011: 0.27% Ni, 0.27% Cu over 3.0 m (from 11.1 m to 14.1 m)

Qualified Person

Dr. Jean-Marc Lulin (P.Geo.) prepared this press release as Azimut's qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

Drilling Contracts, Analytical Protocols

Chibougamau Drilling Ltd (Chibougamau, Quebec) is the drilling contractor. Core diameter is BTW. All core samples are sent to ALS Laboratories in Val-d'Or, Quebec. Samples are analyzed for a 48-element suite using ICP. High-grade nickel and copper are analyzed using 4-acid digestion and ICP-AES finish. Gold, platinum and palladium are analyzed using lead oxide collection fire assay and ICP-AES finish. Azimut applies industry-standard QA/QC procedures to its drilling programs.

About the Wapatik Property

Wapatik is a 25-kilometre-long project comprising a single block of 220 claims (115 km2) in an area with excellent infrastructure, including road access and power lines. It covers a largely underexplored part of the Lower Eastmain greenstone belt of Archean age, on strike from Azimut's Elmer Property (Patwon Gold Zone), approximately 35 kilometres to the west.

About Mont Royal

Mont Royal Resources Ltd. (ASX: MRZ) is an Australian company that pursues various mining opportunities in the resources sector with the aim of building shareholder value by acquiring, exploring, evaluating and exploiting mineral resource project opportunities. Mont Royal has a binding JV option agreement with Azimut to earn up to 70% interest in the Wapatik gold-copper-nickel project. Mont Royal has also acquired 75% of Northern Lights Minerals' 536-km2 package in the Upper Eastmain greenstone belt. The projects are prospective for precious (gold, silver) and base metals (copper, nickel) in the James Bay area, a tier-1 mining jurisdiction in Quebec, Canada. For further information regarding Mont Royal, please visit the ASX platform (ASX: MRZ) or the Company's website www.montroyalres.com

About Azimut

Azimut is a leading mineral exploration company with a solid reputation for target generation and partnership development. The Company holds the largest mineral exploration portfolio in Quebec. Azimut is actively advancing its wholly-owned flagship Elmer Gold Project to the initial resource stage in the James Bay region. Azimut has also acquired a substantial nickel position at the scale of this region.

The Company uses a pioneering approach to big data analytics (the proprietary AZtechMineTM expert system), enhanced by extensive exploration know-how. Azimut's competitive edge is based on systematic regional-scale data analysis and concurrently active projects. Azimut maintains rigorous financial discipline and a strong balance sheet, with 79.3 million shares issued and outstanding.

