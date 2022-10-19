Imagine Lithium Intercepts 21 m Grading 1.16% Li2O at Jackpot

Vancouver, October 19, 2022 - Imagine Lithium Inc. (TSXV: ILI) (OTCQB: ARXRF) (the "Company" or "Imagine") is pleased to announce assay results from its ongoing drill program at the Jackpot lithium project. The drill program is designed to test targets along strike both to the east and west of the Jackpot lithium project located in the Georgia Lake Area about 140 km NNE of Thunder Bay, Ontario (see Figure 1). All of today's reported results are located within the eastern extension of the Jackpot property and are outside the known historically drilled Jackpot Main Zone. The current drill program has expanded the mineralized lithium zone at least 400 metres to the east of the previously drilled area (see Figure 2).

Highlights of the assay results reported today include:

Hole JP-2022-21C: 21.0 m @ 1.16% Li 2 O, including 8.0 m @ 1.40% Li 2 O;

Hole JP-2022-21B: 3.00 m @ 0.92 Li 2 O % and 11.00 m @ 0.87 Li 2 O %

Hole JP-2022-16: 5.02 m @ 1.12% Li 2 O and 3.12 m @1.35 Li 2 O %





Figure 1: Jackpot Property located next to Trans Canada Highway, power, port, railroad and workforce



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2962/141034_578334d55497f980_002full.jpg







Figure 2: Assay Results from 2022 drill program. Drill holes highlighted in light green are related to the today's assay results.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2962/141034_578334d55497f980_003full.jpg



J.C. St-Amour, President of Imagine, commented, "Today we announced one of the best intercepts to date on the Jackpot property both in terms of width and grade. I am very pleased that these results are to the east of our primary historical area of drilling on the property and they demonstrate the property's expansion potential. Also, it is important to note that all our results so far this year have been very shallow, from surface to ~100 metres, meaning the dikes are at or near surface. The drill program is ongoing and aimed at increasing the size of the historical resource both along strike but also to the north by testing additional parallel pegmatite targets."

The current drill program is designed to test possible extensions of the Jackpot deposit along a known lithium bearing trend. To date 6,755 metres have been drilled with results returned from approximately 3,463 metres. The Company will release drilling and sampling results as they become available.

Table 1: Assay Results from 2022 drill program.

DDH_no. Li 2 O (wt. %) From (m) To (m) Length (m)









JP-2022-15 1.60 38.00 38.69 0.69

0.58 45.40 47.40 2.00









JP-2022-16 0.52 17.45 22.48 5.03

0.87 24.48 33.04 8.56 Incl. 1.12 24.48 29.50 5.02

0.64 33.10 36.20 3.10

0.85 40.88 46.85 5.97 Incl. 1.35 40.88 44.00 3.12









JP-22-21B 0.92 74.95 78.00 3.00

0.87 82.00 93.00 11.00









JP-2022-21C 1.16 32.66 53.66 21.00 Incl. 1.40 32.66 40.66 8.00



*Apparent thickness

QA/QC Protocol

Imagine Lithium implemented a strict QA/QC protocol in processing all rock samples collected from the core material obtained from the Jackpot property. The protocol included the insertion and monitoring of appropriate reference materials, in this case high concentration and low concentration certified OREAS lithium standards, blanks and duplicates, to validate the accuracy and precision of the assay results. All collected rock samples were put in sturdy plastic bags, tagged, and sealed in the core shack under the supervision of professional geologists. Sample bags were then put in rice pouches and kept securely before being sent by road transport to the Actlabs laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Lithium was analyzed by Peroxide Fusion ICP-OES method (8-Li package).

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release was approved by Michel Boily, PhD, P.Geo, an Independent Qualified Person as defined by the National Instrument 43-101.

About Jackpot

The Jackpot Lithium property, located in the Georgia Lake Area about 140 km NNE of Thunder Bay, Ontario, is approximately 12 km by air from the TransCanada Highway (Hwy 11) and the main railroad which connects to the port town of Nipigon, on Lake Superior. The property contains known lithium bearing granitic pegmatite dikes, of which two provided estimated historical resources of 2 million tons at 1.09% Li 2 O and 750,000 tons at 1.38% Li 2 O*.

About Imagine Lithium Inc.

Imagine Lithium is a junior mining exploration company focused on seeking and acquiring world-class mineral projects. The company holds the Jackpot lithium property located near Nipigon, Ont., which contains known pegmatite showings including two historical resources of 2 million tons grading 1.09% Li 2 O and 750,000 tons at 1.38% Li 2 O.

* The estimates presented above are treated as historic information and have not been verified or relied upon for economic evaluation by the Company. These historical mineral resources do not refer to any category of sections 1.2 and 1.3 of NI-43-101 such as mineral resources or mineral reserves as stated in the 2010 CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. The explanation lies in the inability by the Company to verify the data acquired by the various historical drilling campaigns. The Company has not done sufficient work yet to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

