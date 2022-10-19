Japan Gold Announces 2022 Annual General Meeting and Investors Webinar

Vancouver, October 19, 2022 - Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") virtually on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. (PT) at https://meetnow.global/MXNMPNU. Following the formal portion of the AGM, Management will also discuss the Company's ongoing drilling progress and the selection of 6 projects by Barrick Gold Corp.. The discussion will be followed by a question and answer period.

Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can attend the AGM online to participate, vote, or submit questions during the AGM's live webcast. In order to participate online, Registered Shareholders must have a valid 15-digit control number and proxyholders must have received an email from Computershare Trust Company of Canada OR Computershare Investor Services Inc. containing an Invite Code.

Guests are invited to attend and submit questions during the question and answer period.

The virtual meeting platform is fully supported across most commonly used web browsers (note: Internet Explorer is not a supported browser). We encourage you to access the AGM prior to the start time.

About Japan Gold Corp.

Japan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused solely on gold exploration across the three largest islands of Japan: Hokkaido, Honshu and Kyushu. The Company has a country-wide alliance with Barrick Gold Corp. to jointly explore, develop and mine certain gold mineral properties and mining projects. The Company holds a portfolio of 31 gold projects which cover areas with known gold occurrences, a history of mining and are prospective for high-grade epithermal gold mineralization. Japan Gold's leadership team represent decades of resource industry and business experience, and the Company has an operational team of geologists, drillers and technical advisors with experience exploring and operating in Japan. More information is available at www.japangold.com.

Cautionary Note

