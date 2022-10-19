USCM Announces Amendments to Investor Relations Agreement with Promethean

Vancouver, October 19, 2022 - US Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: USCM) (OTCQB: USCMF) (FSE: 0IU0) ("USCM" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into an amended agreement (the "Amended Agreement") with Promethean Marketing, Inc. ("Promethean"), a marketing company duly incorporated and existing under the laws of the State of Maryland, amending the terms of the investor relations agreement with Promethean previously announced on June 6, 2022.

Pursuant to the new terms of the Amended Agreement, Promethean intends to work with the Company to provide advertising, corporate marketing and investor awareness services, including, but not limited to, content creation management, author sourcing, project management and media distribution. Promethean will receive an initial creation budget of USD$50,000, which will be used to fund the creation of marketing materials and will be paid prior to the commencement of Promethean's services. Additionally, the Company has agreed to commit a total of USD$300,000 (the "Initial Media Budget") towards a digital marketing budget over an initial 4-month term (the "Term"). USD$150,000 of the Initial Media Budget will be paid upon the execution of the Amended Agreement, with the residual Initial Media Budget being paid in subsequent monthly installments. Payments to Promethean will occur at the end of each month after the applicable digital marketing services are rendered, and the amount paid each month will be based on the services that are rendered in such month. After the expiry of the Term, the Amended Agreement will continue on a month-to-month basis thereafter unless terminated by either party. The Amended Agreement may be terminated at the discretion of either party at any time upon thirty (30) days' written notice.

The Amended Agreement has been approved of the TSXV.

About US Critical Metals Corp.

USCM is focused on mining projects that will further secure the US supply of critical metals and rare earth elements, which are essential to fueling the new age economy and national security. Pursuant to option agreements with private Canadian and American companies, USCM's assets consist of three agreements, each providing USCM with the right to acquire interests in four discovery focused projects in the US. These projects include the Clayton Ridge Lithium Property located in Nevada, the Haynes Cobalt Property located in Idaho, the Sheep Creek located in Montana, and Lemhi Pass located in Idaho. A significant percentage of the world's critical metal and rare earth supply comes from nations with interests that are contrary to those of the US. USCM intends to explore and develop critical metals and rare earth assets with near- and long-term strategic value to the advancement of US interests.

For further information please contact:

Darren Collins

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Telephone: +1 (786) 633-1756

Email: dcollins@uscmcorp.com

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by its nature, forward-looking information involves assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with statements regarding the engagement and activities of Promethean and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of US Critical Metals Corp. as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While US Critical Metals Corp. may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

