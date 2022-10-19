RT Minerals Corp. Closes Sale of Norwalk Gold Property to Kingsview Minerals

Vancouver, Oct. 19, 2022 - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV:RTM) (OTC:RTMFF) (the "Company" or "RTM") announces that, further to its news release of September 13, 2022, it has closed the sale of its 100% interest in the Norwalk gold property located near Wawa, Ontario to Kingsview Minerals Ltd. ("Kingsview") for consideration of $50,000 and 1,800,000 common shares of Kingsview (the "Transaction"), which shares represent approximately 5% of the outstanding shares of Kingsview on closing of the Transaction.
All securities issued will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring February 19, 2023.
About RT Minerals Corp.
RT Minerals Corp. is a junior exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RTM" and has 59,794,654 common shares issued and outstanding. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property comprised of fifteen unpatented single cell mining claims with a total area of 220 hectares in one claim block. The Link-Catharine property is located twenty-two kilometres south-southeast of the town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.
For more information on the Company and its properties, please visit the Company's website at www.rtmcorp.com.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.
