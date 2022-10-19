RT Minerals Corp. Closes Sale of Norwalk Gold Property to Kingsview Minerals

Vancouver, Oct. 19, 2022 - RT Minerals Corp. (TSXV:RTM) (OTC:RTMFF) (the "Company" or "RTM") announces that, further to its news release of September 13, 2022, it has closed the sale of its 100% interest in the Norwalk gold property located near Wawa, Ontario to Kingsview Minerals Ltd. ("Kingsview") for consideration of $50,000 and 1,800,000 common shares of Kingsview (the "Transaction"), which shares represent approximately 5% of the outstanding shares of Kingsview on closing of the Transaction.

All securities issued will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring February 19, 2023.

About RT Minerals Corp.

RT Minerals Corp. is a junior exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RTM" and has 59,794,654 common shares issued and outstanding. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Link-Catharine RLDZ gold property comprised of fifteen unpatented single cell mining claims with a total area of 220 hectares in one claim block. The Link-Catharine property is located twenty-two kilometres south-southeast of the town of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

For more information on the Company and its properties, please visit the Company's website at www.rtmcorp.com.

