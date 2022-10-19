Cascada Acquires the Golden Lake Property in Southern Chile

Toronto, October 19, 2022 - Cascada Silver Corp. (CSE: CSS) ("Cascada") is pleased to announce that it has staked the Golden Lake Property (the "Property") located 1,350 kilometers south of Santiago in Chile's Region XI. The Property, located adjacent to the western border of concessions owned by Minera Newmont Chile Ltda (see attached location map), overlies a portion of the Pollux Gold District which hosts of series of eroded gold-silver bearing veins identified by Homestake Chile SA ("Homestake") in the early 1990's.

"With the international community more receptive to investment in Chile now that the recent constitutional election suggests a more business friendly environment, we have ratcheted up our review of potential acquisitions and have a short-list of projects where we are in continued discussions," said Carl Hansen, CEO of Cascada.

"The Golden Lake Property represented an interesting opportunity to acquire open ground in the Pollux Gold District which has seen renewed exploration interest. The Property covers prospective ground approximately 200 metres higher than the adjacent eastern concessions which hosts the main trend of epithermal veins. Our goal is to discover epithermal veins at the higher elevations which have been subject to less erosion and, therefore, may retain higher grade bonanza-style gold and silver mineralization. Preliminary prospecting, mapping and sampling will begin on the Golden Lake Property within the next few weeks."

The Pollux Gold District was initially explored by Homestake who reportedly undertook geophysical surveys, collected 2,300 surface samples and completed 32 drill holes outlining two north-east trending, low-sulphidation vein systems. Homestake stopped work on the Pollux concession in 1993 to focus on the company's Volcan discovery in Chile's Region III. From 1994 through 1998, Aur Resources Chile Ltda. explored the vein systems, reportedly drilling 11 holes. In the early 2000's, privately-held Patagonia Gold, completely 2,000 metres of reverse circulation drilling. Results are unknown.

43-101 Technical Disclosure

The Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators, for Cascada's exploration activities in Chile is Sergio Diaz, a resident of Santiago, Chile. Mr. Diaz is a Public Registered Person for Reserves and Resources N° 51, in Chile and is also registered in the Colegio de Geólogos de Chile under N° 315.

About Cascada Silver Corp.

Cascada is a Latin America-focused mineral exploration company. Cascada's team of successful exploration professionals is dedicated to the discovery of mineral deposits that can be progressed into economically viable development projects creating value for all stakeholders.

