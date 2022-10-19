79 Resources Ltd. - Corporate Update

Vancouver, October 19, 2022 - 79 Resources Ltd. (CSE:SNR)("79 Resources" or the "Corporation") reports that it has today received and accepted the resignation of Mr. Charles Desjardins as a Director.

79 Resources would like to extend its congratulations to Mr. Desjardins who has recently been appointed as the new CEO of publicly listed Rock Edge Resources Ltd. and wishes Mr. Desjardins continued success in his forward endeavours. The Corporation expresses its appreciation for his past service on its board.

About 79 Resources Ltd. (CSE:SNR)

79 Resources is a Vancouver-based junior mining exploration company. Traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol SNR, the Corporation seeks to acquire, explore and develop mineral exploration projects. 79 Resources is currently focused on its Five Point Copper-Gold Project in British Columbia and holds the North Preston Uranium Project in Saskatchewan. For additional information, please visit www.79resources.com.

