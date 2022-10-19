Wesdome Announces Details of 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2022 - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) ("Wesdome" or the "Company") today announces that the Company intends to release its 2022 third quarter financial results after market close on November 9, 2022. The financial statements and management discussion and analysis will be available on the Company's website at www.wesdome.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on November 10, 2022 at 10:00 am ET. Participants may register for the call at the link below to obtain dial in details. Preregistration is required for this event. While not required, it is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the start of the event.

Participant registration link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa0c662c27f454f2e96c3c3beeea0d9d8

Webcast link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9m82jvc3

The webcast can also be accessed under the News and Events section of the Company's website (www.wesdome.com)

ABOUT WESDOME

Wesdome is a Canadian focused gold producer with two high grade underground assets, the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the recently re-started Kiena mine in Quebec. The Company also retains meaningful exposure to the Moss Lake gold deposit in Ontario through its equity position in Goldshore Resources Inc. The Company's primary goal is to responsibly leverage this operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build Canada's next intermediate gold producer. Wesdome trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WDO," with a secondary listing on the OTCQX under the symbol "WDOFF."

For further information, please contact: Duncan Middlemiss or Lindsay Carpenter Dunlop President and CEO VP Investor Relations 416-360-3743 ext. 2029 416-360-3743 ext. 2025 duncan.middlemiss@wesdome.com lindsay.dunlop@wesdome.com 220 Bay St, Suite 1200 Toronto, ON, M5J 2W4 Toll Free: 1-866-4-WDO-TSX Phone: 416-360-3743, Fax: 416-360-7620 Website: www.wesdome.com

