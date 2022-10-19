Pegasus Resources Amends Private Placement

VANCOUVER, Oct. 19, 2022 - Pegasus Resources Inc. (TSX-V: PEGA; Frankfurt - OQS2, OTC/Pink Sheet symbol SLTFF) (the "Company" or "Pegasus") reports that it has amended its private placement previously announced September 19, 2022. The private placement will now comprise of up to 15,000,000 units at a price of $0.03 per unit for total gross proceeds of up to $450,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant, entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 for a period of twenty four (24) months from the date of issuance.



Proceeds of the private placement will be used as shown in the table below. Unallocated working capital will be used to maintain operations, and cover general and administrative expenses for the next 6 months. Finders' fees may be payable in whole or in part on the placement pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The private placement is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Proposed Financing $450,000 Proposed Use of Financing: Ground Exploration 70,000 TSX filing fees 3,500 Accounting fees Q1/Q2 5,200 Audit Fees 28,000 Property payments outstanding 25,000 Transfer Agent 2,500 Legal 15,000 AGM budget 5,000 Loan repayments (non-related parties) 70,000 Professional fees (geologist etc) 50,000 Internet/Phone 7,000 Consultants (non-related parties) 45,000 Related Parties 45,000 Unallocated working capital 78,800 Total Use of Financing $450,000

About Pegasus Resources Inc.

Pegasus Resources Inc. is a diversified Junior Canadian Mineral Exploration Company with a focus on uranium, gold and base metal properties in North America. The Company is also actively pursuing the right opportunity in other resources to enhance shareholder value. For additional information please visit the Company at www.pegasusresourcesinc.com or contact Charles Desjardins at charles@pegasusresourcesinc.com.

