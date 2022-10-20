Atlantic Lithium Limited Announces Ongoing High-Grade Lithium Intersections at Ewoyaa

Resource Evaluation Update

Multiple High-Grade and Broad Drill Intersections Reported

Drilling Programme Now Completed

Ewoyaa Lithium Project Ghana, West Africa

SYDNEY, October 20, 2022 - Atlantic Lithium Ltd. (AIM:ALL)(OTCQX:ALLIF)(ASX:A11) "Atlantic Lithium" or the "Company"), the funded African-focussed lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana's first lithium mine, is pleased to announce assay results from the resource and exploration drilling programme now completed at the Ewoyaa Lithium Project ("Ewoyaa" or the "Project") in Ghana, West Africa.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Assay results reported for 1,879m of infill diamond drilling ("DD") and 3,488m of infill and exploration reverse circulation ("RC") drilling completed at the Ewoyaa Main, Grasscutter East and Anokyi targets, part of the now completed resource evaluation and exploration RC and DD programme.



Newly reported drilling results fall both within and outside the currently defined 30.1Mt @ 1.26% Li 2 O Ewoyaa JORC (2012) Compliant Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE" or the "Resource"); providing further confidence in Resource conversion and extending mineralisation downdip at the Ewoyaa Main and Grasscutter East deposits.



O Ewoyaa JORC (2012) Compliant Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE" or the "Resource"); providing further confidence in Resource conversion and extending mineralisation downdip at the Ewoyaa Main and Grasscutter East deposits. Broad, high-grade infill drill intersections within the current MRE, reported at the Ewoyaa Main deposit, including highlights of: GDD0073: 84.5m at 1.63% Li2O from 6m GRC0690: 89m at 1.52% Li2O from 9m GDD0071: 90.5m at 1.48% Li2O from 0m GDD0070: 77.5m at 1.5% Li2O from 13m GDD0069: 71.5m at 1.49% Li2O from 25m GRC0686: 62m at 1.29% Li2O from 32m GDD0077: 50m at 1.51% Li2O from 40m GDD0074: 63.3m at 1.1% Li2O from 27m GDD0075: 44.6m at 1.56% Li2O from 37m GDD0078: 47.3m at 1.4% Li2O from 43.2m GRC0677: 50m at 1.25% Li2O from 33m GDD0079: 55m at 1% Li2O from 23m GRC0669: 59m at 0.95% Li2O from 113m



Broad, high-grade exploration drill intersections outside of the current MRE, reported at the Ewoyaa Main and Grasscutter East deposits, including highlights of: GRC0688A: 67m at 1.51% Li 2 O from 235m at Grasscutter East GRC0680: 28m at 1.27% Li 2 O from 116m GRC0676: 20m at 0.75% Li 2 O from 142m GRC0684: 8m at 1.43% Li 2 O from 96m GRC0675: 7m at 1.53% Li 2 O from 187m GRC0684: 9m at 1.12% Li 2 O from 154m



Completion of the planned 37,000m RC and DD drilling programme, which was increased by an additional 10,000m for a total of 47,000m with approximately 15,000m of assay results reported to date.



Recently announced Pre-Feasibility Study (refer RNS of 22 September 2022) delivers exceptional financial outcomes for a 2Mtpa operation, producing an average c. 255,000tpa of 6% Li 2 O spodumene concentrate ("SC6") over a 12.5-year operation: LOM revenues exceeding US$4.84bn, Post-tax NPV 8 of US$1.33bn, IRR of 224% over 12.5 years US$125m capital cost with industry-leading payback period of <5 months C1 cash operating costs of US$278 per tonne of 6% lithium spodumene concentrate Free on Board ("FOB") Ghana Port, after by-product credits Average Life of Mine ("LOM") EBITDA of US$248m per annum 18.9Mt at 1.24% Li 2 O Maiden Ore Reserve Average annualised US$1,359/dry metric tonne SC6 pricing used



O spodumene concentrate ("SC6") over a 12.5-year operation: Significant potential for resource upgrades and exploration upside; project metrics substantially improve with increased LOM beyond 12.5 years.

