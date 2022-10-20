Cerrado Gold Reports Q3 2022 Gold Production From Its Minera Don Nicolás Mine in Argentina

Company reiterates annual production guidance of 45,000 - 55,000 GEO ounces for 2022

Q3 Financials release date - 22nd November

TORONTO, October 20, 2022 - Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSXV:CERT)(OTCQX:CRDOF) ("Cerrado" or the "Company") announces production results for the third quarter of 2022 ("Q3 2022") from the Minera Don Nicolas Mine in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina ("MDN"). Full financial results are to be released on the 22nd of November.

Q3 Operating Highlights

Gold Equivalent ounces ("GEO") production of 11,284 ounces of gold in Q3 2022

Gold Grades improved 28% from Q2 to Q3 to 4.40g/t

Gold production expected to exceed 13,000 ounces for Q4 2022

Calandrias heap leach to commence construction in Q4 2022

During Q3 2022 operations at MDN continued under normalized operations for the fourth consecutive quarter demonstrating the significant improvements that have been achieved at site. That said, quarterly production slightly declined from the previous quarter from 11,640 GEO ozs to 11,284 GEO ozs in Q3 2022 primarily due to lower throughput caused by wet feed due to inclement winter season conditions. Although gold production was lower in the quarter, the higher grades resulted in an increase of gold inventory of 1,300 ounces. Additionally, September production exceeded 4,000 ounces with an average head grade of 5.15 g/t. The average gold grade mined improved from 3.44 g/t in Q2 2022 to 4.40 g/t in Q3 2022, a 28% improvement. The Company expects gold production to exceed 13,000 ounces for Q4 2022.

Management reiterates GEO production guidance at 45,000 to 55,000 GEO for 2022. For the nine-month period ending September production was 36,423 GEO ozs.

The company continues to progress development of the Calandrias heap leach project with construction commencing in Q4 of 2022. The heap leach operations will look to utilize lower grade material and increase annual production at the Minera Don Nicolas Mine by approximately 20,000-25,000 ozs per annum.

Mark Brennan, CEO and Co-Chairman stated: "The past year has been a building year for MDN; while we are pleased with the consistency in the operation to achieve our 2022 production guidance of between 45,000-55,000 GEO ozs and we continue to expect an increase in grades and expect further improvement as we bring the new pits into the mine plan, the real focus of operations has been to develop a long term strategy for MDN. Work on expansion plans via the heap leach projects is now underway which should only improve the long-term future and results at MDN. Concurrently, we continue to make rapid progress on completing the Feasibility Study at the Monte do Carmo project in Brazil. Once onstream, the combined production from both these projects puts Cerrado on track to be a mid tier producer."

Please see Table 1. below for a summary of key highlights from Q3 2022 and previous reporting periods.

Table 1. Key Operating Information

MDN Operating Data Units Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 Ore Mined ktonnes 85 92 89 412 121 114 102 75 Waste Mined ktonnes 1,265 1,130 879 5,114 1,061 1,462 1,323 1,268 Strip Ratio waste/ore 14.92 12.32 9.85 12.42 8.81 12.88 12.94 16.81 Mining Rate tpd 15,633 14,381 10,760 15,980 12,844 17,308 16,119 15,476 Ore Milled ktonnes 99 103 99 414 110 102 107 95 Head Grade Au g/t 4.40 3.44 4.68 3.51 4.77 3.57 2.97 2.59 Head Grade Ag g/t 11.58 9.95 14.85 12.63 17.94 13.01 10.91 8 Recovery Au % 91% 91% 89% 89% 89% 88% 87% 91% Recovery Ag % 66% 67% 58% 59% 57% 63% 54% 61% Mill Throughput tpd 1,075 1,131 1,096 1,152 1,194 1,126 1,171 1,051 Gold Ounces Produced oz 11,015 11,296 13,007 42,268 15,008 10,168 9,607 7,485 Silver Equivalent Ounces (Au Equiv.) oz 269 344 381 1,291 360 381 327 223 GEO Production oz 11,284 11,640 13,499 43,559 15,368 10,549 9,934 7,708

Full financial results are to be released by November 22, 2022.

In addition, during the quarter the Company continued to pursue its exploration activities at numerous targets at MDN including the Paloma underground target. Construction activities on the Calandrias heap leach project are expected to start imminently. At the Company's Monte do Carmo project in Brazil, the infill drill campaign and additional exploration activities continue progressing well and the Company is advancing numerous work streams to deliver the Feasibility Study in Q1 2023.

Review of Technical Information

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Sergio Gelcich, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Cerrado Gold Inc., who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

Mark Brennan David Ball CEO and Co Chairman Vice President, Corporate Development Tel: +1-647-796-0023 Tel: +1-647-796-0068 mbrennan@cerradogold.com dball@cerradogold.com

About Cerrado

Cerrado is a Toronto based gold production, development and exploration company focused on gold projects in the Americas. The Company is the 100% owner of both the producing Minera Don Nicolás mine in Santa Cruz province, Argentina and the highly prospective Monte Do Carmo development project, located in Tocantins State, Brazil.

At Minera Don Nicolas, Cerrado is maximising asset value through further operations optimization and continued production growth. An extensive campaign of exploration is ongoing to further unlock potential resources in our highly prospective 334,000ha land package.

At Monte Do Carmo, Cerrado is rapidly advancing the Serra Alta deposit through Feasibility and production. The Serra Alta deposit hosts Indicated Resources of 541 kozs of contained gold and Inferred Resources of 780 kozs of contained gold. The Preliminary Economic Assessment demonstrates extremely robust economics as well as the potential to be one of the industry's lowest cost producers. Cerrado also holds an extensive and highly prospective 82,542 ha land package at Monte Do Carmo.

For more information about Cerrado please visit our website at: www.cerradogold.com.

