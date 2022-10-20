VANCOUVER, Oct. 20, 2022 - K9 Gold Corp. (TSXV:KNC) (OTCQB:WDFCF) (FSE:5GP) has received the complete analytical results from its 2022 diamond drill program at the Jumper's Pond zone on its highly prospective Stony Lake project in central Newfoundland. Results show multiple well mineralized zones were encountered with significant widths of continuous gold mineralization present in many of the holes drilled during the 2022 campaign.



The Stony Lake property lies within the Exploits Subzone Gold Belt of the Cape Ray/Valentine Lake structural trend in Central Newfoundland, lying parallel to that of New Found Gold's Queensway project, along the prolific Dog Bay Line. The project covers 13,625 hectares and 27 kilometers of favorable trend between Sokomon's Moosehead discovery immediately to the northeast and Marathon's Valentine Lake deposit to the southwest. Excellent infrastructure exists on the project lands and in the surrounding area.

The drill program, at Jumper's Pond, consisted of 8 diamond drill holes, for a total of 2,919 metres. The drill holes were designed to follow up on the extremely wide mineralized zone encountered in hole JP21-022 during the 2021 drilling season, which intersected a 127.4-metre zone of continuous gold mineralization, averaging 0.61 g/t over the entire length of the zone.

Highlights of the 2022 drill program which are shown in the video, include Hole 29 which returned 31.75 metres averaging 1.52 g/t gold from 239 metres, and Hole 30 which returned 27.35 metres averaging 1.88 g/t gold from 225 metres. Further evidence of the consistency in gold values is the fact that most of the intersections to date exhibit reasonably consistent gold concentration within each intersection.

The shares are currently trading at $0.06. For more information, please visit the company's website, www.k9goldcorp.com, call 1-833-434-GOLD (4653), contact Kosta Tsoutsis, Director, at 604-808-9134 or by email at kosta@k9goldcorp.com, or contact Brian Morrison, CFO, at 604-312-6910 or by email at brian@k9goldcorp.com.

