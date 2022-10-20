Waterberg Joint Venture Establishes a Pre-Construction Readiness Program for Waterberg PGM Project

Infill Drilling Program and Definitive Feasibility Study Update Planned

Vancouver, October 20, 2022 - Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSX: PTM) (NYSE American: PLG) ("Platinum Group", "PTM" or the "Company") reports that Waterberg JV Resources (Pty) Ltd. ("Waterberg JV Co.") has approved in principle a Rand 380 million (approx. US $21.0 million) pre-construction work program (the "Work Program") for the Waterberg Project, focused on early infrastructure, de-risking and project optimization.

An initial budget for the first R 45 million (approx. US $2.5 million) of the Work Program (the "Initial Budget"), to be spent by March 31, 2023, has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of Waterberg JV Co., which is owned by the Company, Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation ("JOGMEC"), Hanwa Co. Ltd. ("Hanwa"), Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. ("Implats"), and Mnombo Wethu Consultants (Pty) Ltd. ("Mnombo").

"The Waterberg JV co-owners are pleased to collaborate on and fund this important and substantial Work Program, which will advance the Waterberg Project," said Platinum Group President and CEO Frank Hallam. "Waterberg JV Co. has laid out an early infrastructure plan intended to significantly de-risk the future construction of the project. While the Work Program is being executed, we plan to continue seeking a third-party concentrate offtake agreement for Waterberg JV Co. and, as a possible alternative, PTM plans to assess the potential establishment of a new smelter and base metal refinery business, jointly with third party investors, capable of processing Waterberg concentrate."

The Work Program will focus on project infrastructure including initial road access, water supply, essential site facilities, a first phase accommodation lodge, a site construction power supply from state utility Eskom and advancement of the Waterberg Social & Labour Plan. An update to the 2019 Waterberg Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS Update") is also planned, including a review of cut-off grades, mining methods, infrastructure plans, scheduling, concentrate offtake, dry stack tailings, costing and other potential revisions to the project's financial model.

As a precursor to the DFS Update, an infill drilling program has been approved targeting near surface, modelled Inferred Mineral Resource blocks that have good potential for conversion to higher confidence levels, thereby allowing them to be added to early mine plans, potentially reducing early capital expenditure and the period to first mining. The infill drill program, budgeted at R 23.0 million (approx. US $1.25 million), is scheduled to commence shortly and is planned to consist of 16 T Zone NQ boreholes and 16 F Zone NQ boreholes. Mineralized material recovered from the drill program will be assayed and the remaining material will be processed to determine dry-stack tailings characteristics and provide additional concentrate metallurgical data. If dry stack tailings methods are implemented in the DFS Update, it is expected that mine water consumption will be reduced by 40% to 50%.

The Initial Budget for the Work Program will be funded pro rata by the joint venture partners and was coordinated to match fiscal year and budgetary periods for JOGMEC and Hanwa. Subsequent expenditures in accordance with the Work Program are subject to expected approvals for sequential time periods ending on August 31, 2024.

Today's announcement is another key step on the journey to leveraging the potential of the Waterberg deposit and its prospective positive economic, social, and community impacts. A future construction decision for the Waterberg Project would benefit local stakeholders by offering skilled job opportunities, improved roads, better access to water services, as well as training and education opportunities.

Qualified Person Rob van Egmond, P.Geo., a consultant geologist to the Company and a former employee, is an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. van Egmond has reviewed, validated and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release and has previously visited the Waterberg Project site.

The Waterberg Project, discovered in 2011, is a bulk underground platinum and palladium deposit located in South Africa. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is the operator of the Waterberg Project, which is owned indirectly by Platinum Group (37.05%), Mnombo Wethu Consultants (Pty) Ltd. ("Mnombo") (26.0%), Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (15%), JOGMEC (12.195%), and Hanwa (9.755%) through Waterberg JV Co. As a result of its equity interest in Mnombo, the Company has an aggregate 50.02% indirect interest in the Waterberg Project.

