Manning Ventures to Begin Exploration Program at the Dipole Lithium Project & Engages Investor Relations Consultant

Vancouver, Oct. 20, 2022 - Manning Ventures Inc. (the "Company" or "Manning") (CSE:MANN); (FRA:1H5) is pleased to announce that it is planning an initial sampling and reconnaissance program at its newly acquired Dipole Lithium Project, located in southern Newfoundland, Canada.

The Company is scheduled to have a team of geologists on the property during the latter half of October to identify and begin sampling pegmatites for Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum type pegmatite- and/or tungsten mineralization.

Dipole is located approximately 50 kilometers along strike of the Sokoman/Benton Kraken Lithium discovery and within the Hermitage Flexure. Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) and Benton Resources (TSXV: BEX), uncovered a large area of lithium mineralization across an apparent strike length of over two kilometers with surface sampling up to 1.93% Li2O and reconnaissance drilling of up to 8.4 meters over 0.95% Li20. The Hermitage Flexure is a regional-scale structural corridor containing volcano-sedimentary rock units, which are a favorable host-rocks for spodumene-bearing LCT pegmatites. The Property is host to several positive indicators for lithium mineralization.

Historical work report from 1979 by Falconbridge Mines, while searching for base and precious metals, described the following:

Aplite dikes containing tourmaline and yellow mica,

"Spod boulders" which may have been descriptions of spodumene,

Tungsten, molybdenum, and tin mineralization in boulders that returned up to 1.5% WO3 (with visible scheelite), 100 ppm Mo and 238 ppm Sn. These elements are commonly associated on a regional-scale with LCT-style pegmatites in other areas, and

Descriptions of "coarse grained megacrystic" granite which intrude the volcano-sedimentary belt, which may reflect LCT-style pegmatites.



In addition, a historical mapping campaign of O'Brien and Tomlin (1984), also describe lepidolite, a lithium-bearing mica, associated with the tourmaline-garnet bearing aplite dikes. Lepidolite is a commonly associated mineral at or near spodumene-bearing LCT-style pegmatite(s).



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Dipole Lithium Property Location

QP Disclosure

Neil McCallum, B.Sc., P.Geo., of Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

MANNING VENTURES ENGAGES INVESTOR RELATIONS CONSULTANT

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") with Planet Ventures Inc. ("Planet") for the provision of investor relations and communications services to the Company.

Planet is a Vancouver-based investment issuer that trades on the TSX Venture under the symbol "PXI". In addition to its wholly owned subsidiaries and investment portfolio, Planet assists micro, small and mid-cap public companies with market awareness campaigns and helps them gain valued industry exposure through its large network of licensed advisors and institutional investors. Mr. Etienne Moshevich of Transcend Capital Inc. will be providing services for Planet under this contract.

The initial term of the Agreement is for a one-year period subject to renewal or earlier termination by either party under the terms of the Agreement. In consideration for its services, Planet will be paid an annual fee of $150,000 as follows:

• $30,000 + GST upon execution of the agreement

• $10,000 + GST per month each month starting on November 1st, 2022 for twelve consecutive months

Manning also has the option to pay for the remaining of the contract earlier if its management team chooses to do so.

About Manning Ventures

Manning is a broad-based mineral exploration and development company with a focus in Canada. Manning holds a 100% interest in six mineral properties located in the Province of Quebec, namely the Lac Simone Project and the Hope Lake Iron Ore Projects, a portfolio of projects in Newfoundland, and the Bounty Lithium Project, located in Quebec.

