Western Metallica Receives Exchange Approval on Omnibus Incentive Plan

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2022 - Western Metallica Resources Corp. (TSXV: WMS) ("Western Metallica" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Exchange to proceed with the implementation of the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan as more particularly described in the Company's Management Information Circular dated August 11, 2022, a copy of which can be found at www.sedar.com.



Grant of Stock Options

In addition, the Company announces that it has granted a total of 500,000 incentive stock options to a newly appointed Director, Brigitte Berneche and newly appointed officer, Soo-Whan Kim. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of $0.20 per share and are valid for a 5-year period from the date of grant. The options shall vest immediately The Options have been granted pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan and are subject to the terms of the applicable grant agreement and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan allows for the issuance of up to 10% of issued and outstanding share capital in the form of incentive stock options. As a result of this grant, the Company has 4,880,000 stock options issued, representing 9.4% of the issued and outstanding share capital.

About Western Metallica Resources Corp.

Western Metallica is an Ontario company with its head office in Toronto, Ontario. Western Metallica is in the business of mineral resource exploration and development, its principal asset is its 100% owned Penedela Gold Property in the "Navelgas Gold Belt" in Asturias, Spain. Western Metallica also has an interest in two other Spanish gold projects in the "Navelgas Gold Belt" in Asturias (Valledor and Sierra Alta) and one project located in Andalucia (Nueva Celti).

Further information of the Company can be found at: www.westernmetallica.com.

