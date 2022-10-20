Victory Exploration Team Expands Smokey Lithium Area of Interest and Provides Extensive Advancement Plan

Victory's Exploration Team has conducted a comprehensive effort to delineate significant lithium mineralization on the Smokey Lithium Property

Combining results from field mapping, surface sampling, drilling and Tromino passive seismic studies, the Company has developed proprietary maps showing highly detailed visual cross sections to understand the faulting that would bound the deposit's edges

Based on results from these overall exploration efforts, the Company has identified what it refers to as a high confidence area of approximately 2-3 square kilometers and staked an additional 91 claims in this new Area of Interest contiguous with the southwest part of the original claim block

VANCOUVER, October 20, 2022 - Victory Resources Corp. (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR61)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's exploration team has conducted and assessed the results from its comprehensive work to delineate its theorized lithium deposit on Smokey Lithium grounds.

Case for Smokey Lithium Property

Victory's Exploration team had theorized that based on the nearby Jindalee property; mineralized surface clays could be widespread similar to Clayton Valley. Due to the buried nature of these clays, some field mapping, surface sampling and 3 drill holes were carried out to confirm mineralized clay was in reach on Victory Ground.

1 of the 3 holes encountered mineralization, Hole 09, further validating Victory's theory for widespread buried mineralized clays, as announced on 31 May 2022

3 holes demonstrated the complexity of the subsurface structure and nature of the clays

It was decided to hold off on any additional drilling until strategies could be deployed that would provide a better picture of the subsurface structure with respect to bedding dips, mineralized vs. non mineralized clay characteristics etc. and faults that would bound the deposit and or drop it too deep to be economically viable

Exploration Findings & Analysis

Following the drill program, the exploration team carried out additional detailed surface mapping of outcropping beds of lithium mineralized claystone, a detailed analysis of assay results on the various clay beds and finally a Tromino passive seismic survey to understand the faulting that would bound the deposit's edges.

All of this data has been processed and converted to geologic cross sections and sophisticated maps, proprietary to the Company. Upon completion of the map work, a 2.5 sq km area (approx.) was identified as high priority for further exploration. This new Area of Interest (AOI) resides within 91 newly staked claims and is contiguous with the southwest part of the original claim block. Hole 09, which ended in mineralization, fits within the AOI.

Action Steps to Advance the new Smokey Lithium AOI:

Amend the existing and current permit to place holes on 1000 ft grid spacing over the AOI These holes will test the total mineralized depth of Hole 09 500-1000ft grid spacing away from mineralized hole 09, such a distance to grow a resource as well as manage risk

Summary of Findings and Actions

Mineralized lithium clays exist on Victory's ground as evidenced in Hole 09

Tromino passive seismic and surface mapping has identified control boundaries for the lithium discovered in Hole 09 (For example, faults, dipping of the beds etc.)

Compiling all of this data has allowed the exploration team to generate cross sections, geologic mapping and subsurface modelling with a high degree of confidence of the subsurface

This compilation presents to us an area 2-3km, with lowered risk, has a high likelihood to intersect lithium rich clays via drilling and may indicate maiden resource potential

"The exploration work conducted has been extensive, taking the necessary time to truly understand the resource potential in order to identify the best possible drill target intercepts for us to pursue at Smokey Lithium toward establishing the maiden resource potential of the property," said Victory President and CEO, Mr. Mark Ireton.

About Smokey Lithium, Nevada

Victory's Smokey Lithium project is a clay lithium property that lies approximately 20 miles north of Clayton Valley, to the west of American Lithium's flagship lithium project. Smokey Lithium is located northwest of Cypress' Clayton Valley Lithium Project and to the southwest of American Lithium Corporation's Tonopah Lithium Claims Property in southwest Nevada. Esmeralda County Nevada is a prolific region for lithium clay deposits, (Noram, Cypress, American Lithium, Spearmint, Enertopia, and Jindalee).

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Bob Marvin (PGeo), who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Victory Resources Corporation

Victory Resources Corp. (CSE:VR) is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America. The Company is also actively seeking other exploration opportunities.

