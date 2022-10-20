Noble Minerals Acquires Claims Near Go Metals, HSP Project, Havre St. Pierre, Quebec

Toronto, Ontario - October 20, 2022 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSXV:NOB), (FRANKFURT:NB7), (OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report the acquisition of 188 claims covering 10,152 hectares of strategic ground through staking in the vicinity of Go Metals Corp, HSP Nickel Copper Platinum Group Project north of Havre St Pierre located in Quebec. The staking covers approximately 56 km of prospective contact of the Havre St Pierre Anorthositic Complex where Go Metals Corp recently announced the discovery of "Wide Intervals of Nickel and Copper Sulphides. (Go Metals Press Release Dated September 13, 2022).

The Noble claims cover the Havre St. Pierre Anorthositic Complex, which contains known nickel, copper and PGE mineralization. The claims cover geophysical features similar to Go Metal's, HSP Nickel-Copper discovery. Nickel Copper, Platinum Group mineralization tends to accumulate near the intrusive contact that is identified by a sharp contrast between magnetic high and extreme magnetic low (the anorthosite). The Noble claims cover approximately 56 km of prospective contact. (Figure 1).

The claims are road accessible and power lines cross the property.



Figure 1: Noble Claims in relation to Go Metals, HSP Claims on a total field magnetic background.

Future work will include an AirTEM survey by Balch Exploration Corporation Inc. (BECI) over the claims this winter. Spring, ground follow-up will be followed by diamond drilling of identified targets.

Historical exploration results disclosed in this news release are non-compliant with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101.

Michael Newbury PEng (ON), a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Noble.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd., Go Metals Corp. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, will continue to hold ~25,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, as well as an additional ~11,000 hectares in the Timmins area and ~14,400 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. It will also hold its ~14,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and its ~4,600 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario, as well as ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~10,152 hectares in the Havre St Pierre Nickel, Copper, PGM property, ~518 hectares in the Laverlochere Nickel, Copper, PGM property and ~482 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, all of which are in the province of Quebec. More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com.

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

