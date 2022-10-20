Vortex Metals Announces Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, Oct. 20, 2022 - Vortex Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMS) (FSE: DM8) ("Vortex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the listing of its common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchage ("FSE") under the trading symbol "DM8". The company shares are now cross listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and the FSE.

Chief Executive officer Vikas Ranjan commented, "we are excited to give European investors better access to invest into VMS via the FSE. This is a logical step for the company's capital markets strategy as the company is involved in the potential discovery of an entirely new copper-gold Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) belt in the state of Oaxaca, Mexico.

"In a decarbonizing world, copper is going to be a crucial metal to extract, in order to fuel electrification for green energy sources. We believe that investors in the junior mining space have always been excited about finding the next big discovery. We are confident that the potential in our exploration package will resonate with the European investment comuity."

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) is one of the world's largest international trading centers for securities. Operated by the Deutsche Boerse AG, FSE, is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges, and is responsible for approximately 90 percent of all securities traded in Germany. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems and enables cross-border trading for international investors.

For more information about FRX Innovations, please visit www.frx-innovations.com

About Vortex Mines Inc.

Vortex Metals Inc. is the parent company of Mexican subsidiary Empresa Minera Acagold, S.A. de C.V., which is the owner of a 100% interest in two drill-ready high-potential copper-gold volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) properties (Riqueza Marina and Zaachila) in the state of Oaxaca, and a third high-potential gold property (El Rescate) in the state of Puebla. The Oaxaca projects incorporate the most highly prospective areas of high-grade copper mineralized surface exposures ('gossans') and prominent gravity anomalies along an emerging copper-gold VMS belt that includes Minaurum Gold's (TSXV: MGG) Santa Marta project.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are made as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions which involve risks and uncertainties associated with our business including permitting approvals, any private placement financings, the uncertainty as to whether further exploration will result in the target(s) being delineated as a mineral resource, capital expenditures, operating costs, mineral resources, recovery rates, grades and prices, estimated goals, expansion and growth of the business and operations, plans and references to the Company's future successes with its business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Vortex Metals