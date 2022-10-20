Sidney Resources Corporation Announces It Has Expanded Exploration Efforts Beyond the Lucky Ben Claim in the Historic Warren Mining District of Idaho

Sidney Resources Corp. continues to grow their Central Idaho Operations

COEUR D' ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2022 / Sidney Resources Corp., (OTC PINK:SDRC), an exploration and development company with leased and owned mineral rights claims in Idaho, announced the expansion of exploration operations beyond the Lucky Ben Mine. Exploration and development work has been expanded to 20 acres of private property and to an unpatented claim where the Arlise Mine is located. Initial sampling of the exposed face of the Arlise vein produced assay results averaging 18.66 g/t gold and 179.2 g/t silver. Plans to prove the downward dip of the Arlise vein are part of a diamond drill program scheduled for this year as long as weather permits. The Arlise vein runs parallel to the Lucky Ben vein and underground drill platforms in the Lucky Ben tunnel will be used in the drilling program to reduce soil disturbances and the environmental impact.

Initial work on the Hornet Claim includes locating the Adits and raises described in the patent survey. The Hornet Claim was patented by J.A. Czizek who was the Inspector of Mines for Idaho in the early 1900's and was known as the most scientific miner of his era. He was associated with many of the most successful mines in the Warren District.

The Warren Project:

The Company is currently reviewing over 1,718 acres as possible acquisition targets in the Warren area, one of the largest gold producing districts in Idaho. The Warren mining district lies in the Salmon River Mountains of north-central Idaho, in southern Idaho and northern Valley counties. Gold, galena, sphalerite, tetrahedrite, stibnite, and pyrite are the primary metallic minerals that were recognized in the Warren veins. The mines of the Warren district are reported by the USGS to rank among the richest mines in Idaho. The mines have excellent assays and previous production records. One assay shows a whopping 20,776 grams of silver per ton plus gold. Historically this mining District has produced silver up to 2,660 grams per ton. The Little Giant Vein gold ore was displayed at international exhibitions and won premium awards. An ore specimen as large as a man's body was sent to the Boise Stock Exchange in 1896 which assayed $11,155/ton (24,976 grams/gold per ton @$0.44 per gram). According to published USGS reports this vein averaged 156.8 g/t gold and 840 g/t silver.

Dan Hally, the Chief Operations Officer, explains "These new areas of development are an expansion of our holdings in Central Idaho, but follow the successful exploration methods we use to identify prime targets for further exploration and development of mines that were in production until the U.S. Government implemented the Gold Reserve Act of 1934 and Order L-208 in 1942. Our engineers for the laser mining technology, currently planned for testing at Colorado School of Mines, anticipate the vein structures common to the Warren District will prove to be excellent locations for field testing of the laser units in the future".

Dan Hally also states, "According to the World Gold Council, larger and better-quality underground mines contain around 8 to 10 g/t gold, while marginal underground mines average around 4 to 6 g/t gold".

The Company will be announcing further information on our other projects and our current exploration programs as they advance in the future.

About the Company: Sidney Resources Corp. (SDRC) is an Idaho Based, mineral exploration company actively engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and production of gold / silver properties. Sidney Resources Corp. is currently focusing its exploration on properties located in the Warren Mining District of Idaho. We have held a long-term lease on 3 patented claims and 5 unpatented claims. Sidney Resources Corp. owns 9. Sidney Resources was formed in 1896 and incorporated in 1910. It was a mid-sized producer of high-grade zinc with lesser amounts of lead, silver and gold until Post WW2 and the Korean War. In 1961, the ore reserves were depleted and were largely inactive until 2003 whereby the company was restructured. In 2020, Sidney Resources Corp. opened the Technology Research and Development Division at our office in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho. The engineering team at this location are focused on the development of new mining and construction technologies that utilize lasers for different applications.

