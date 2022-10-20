Northern Graphite Enhances Senior Management Team with Two Appointments

Ottawa, October 20, 2022 - Northern Graphite Corp. (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPH) (FSE: ONG) (XSTU: ONG) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to announce two new management appointments that enhance the company's global team as it executes on its goal of becoming the third largest graphite producer outside of China. Mr. Sam Januarie has been appointed Vice President, Human Resources ("V.P. HR") of the Company, bringing 27 years of Executive Human Resources Management experience to the team. Mr. Serge Théberge, who has more than 35 years of global experience as a mining professional, has been named Vice President, Projects ("V.P., Projects").

Sam Januarie is a Senior HR Professional with 27 years of industry experience working with multi-national companies such Imerys Graphite & Carbon, where he was the Global Human Resources Manager, Learning and Development, as well as the Human Resources Director for Imerys Refractories in South Africa. He has also held the role of senior Human Resources Manager with Dundee Precious Metals and Orano and was the Manager Support Services with Trigon Metals. Sam holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Labour Law from the University of Cape Town as well as various other Human Resources Management, Labour Law and Project Management related qualifications. He is pursuing an MBA (Energy and Sustainability) through the Catholic University of Spain. Sam is a Namibian citizen based in Windhoek.

Serge Théberge is a Senior Executive with an extensive background in Project Management, Engineering, Construction and Operations with more than 35 years of international, multicultural experience. He has directed and mentored successful projects in West Africa, UAE, South America, and the Caribbean, from engineering studies through execution, commissioning, and start-up. During his career Serge has held various executive management positions with engineering and mining companies such as SNC Lavalin, Bechtel, IAMGOLD, CBG (Compagnie de Bauxite de Guinée), Guyana Goldfields, and Lundin Gold where he was Site Manager for the Fruta Del Norte Project. He's been involved with projects overseeing Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM) for major firms like WSP, Fluor, and AECOM. He holds B.Sc. degrees in Engineering and Business Administration from the Royal Military College and is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) from the Project Management Institute. Serge is a Canadian citizen based in Montréal.

Hugues Jacquemin commented: "I am very pleased to welcome Sam and Serge to our team. They both bring strong commitment and extensive experience that will support Northern Graphite as we transform into a leading graphite producing and processing company."

About Northern Graphite

Northern is a Canadian, TSXV listed company that is focussed on becoming a world leader in producing natural graphite and upgrading it into high value products critical to the green economy including anode material for LiBs/EVs, fuel cells and graphene, as well as advanced industrial technologies.

Northern is the only significant graphite producing company in North America and will become the third largest outside of China when its Namibian operations come back on line in the first half of 2023. The Company also has two large scale development projects, Bissett Creek in Ontario and Okanjande in Namibia, that will be a source of continued production growth in the future. All projects have "battery quality" graphite and are located close to infrastructure in politically stable countries.

