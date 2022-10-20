New Appointments at Molten Metals Corp.

Vancouver, October 20, 2022 - Molten Metals Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:MOLT), is pleased to announce that Jon Harris has been appointed a non-executive director of the Company, Nelson Lamb as Chief Financial Officer and Norbert Liptak as plant manager at the Slovakian processing facility.

Mr. Harris holds a Chemical Engineering degree from the University of Natal (South Africa) and obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the London Business School. He has extensive experience in early-stage mining projects in sub-Saharan Africa, particularly in gold, nickel and bauxite exploration and production.

Mr. Harris has served as a Non-Executive Director for several AIM and TSX-listed companies, including Albania-based Bankers Petroleum Ltd. from 2004 through 2016. He has also been recently involved in consulting on the establishment of Molten Metal's Antimony/Tin processing operations in Slovakia.

We are also pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Nelson Lamb, CPA, CA as Chief Financial Officer of Molten Metals Corp. Mr. Lamb's experience includes CFO and Director positions at several CSE and TSX-V listed companies. Marcy Kiesman is pursuing other commitments. We want to thank Marcy for her key role as interim CFO, in helping us list on the Canadian Securities Exchange. We thank Marcy for her contribution to Molten Metals and wish her luck in all her other endeavors.

The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Slovak Antimony Corp s.r.o., has appointed Mr Norbert Liptak as its plant manager for the new Antimony/Tin processing facility at Svedlar in central Slovakia.

About the Company

Molten Metals is developing Antimony & Antimony-Gold mine projects. Antimony is a critical element with many industrial applications, including ammunition and fire retardants. The upcoming potential new usage is in the mass- storage devices - molten-salt batteries. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at brooklyn@moltenmetalscorp.com or by telephone at 778.918.2261.

For Additional Information Please Contact

Lara Smith

Chief Operating Officer

Molten Metals Corp.

Email: lara@moltenmetalscorp.com

Brooklyn Reed

Corporate Secretary

Molten Metals Corp.

778.918.2261

Email: brooklyn@moltenmetalscorp.com



Forward-Looking Information

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this press release include Molten Metals's plans to continue aggressive exploration at Unga in 2021 and its goal of defining a resource in excess of one million ounces, its plan to continue infill drilling to expand to depth where the system remains open, and its belief that the SH-1 prospect has considerable potential for expansion. Although Molten Metals believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, weather, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.