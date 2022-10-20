Jean Paul (JP) Gladu joins BHP Forum on Corporate Responsibility

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2022 - BHP is pleased to share that Jean Paul (JP) Gladu has agreed to join the BHP Forum on Corporate Responsibility (the Forum). The Forum is a key part of our stakeholder engagement program helping BHP to make informed decisions on a range of sustainability issues. Mr. Gladu brings deep experience partnering with Indigenous communities and organisations, environmental non-government organisations, industry and governments across Canada.

Mr. Gladu said: "Joining the Forum is an incredible moment for me personally and professionally. It is my passion to help build economies that create businesses, jobs, strong communities and families, and are reflective of Indigenous stewardship and knowledge systems. As a member of the Forum, I look forward to contributing my experience from 30 years of working with Indigenous communities, governments and industry."

Mr. Gladu previously served as the President and CEO of the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business from 2012 to 2020. He sits on several corporate boards, advisory bodies and is principal of Mokwateh Ltd. Mr. Gladu was also appointed as the Chancellor of St. Paul's University College Waterloo in 2017. He is a member of Sand Point First Nation located on the eastern shores of Lake Nipigon, Ontario.

The Forum comprises independent civil society leaders in various fields of sustainability, who make a vitally important contribution to BHP's approach on a range of social and environmental issues and the development of our standards. Members provide insight into current and emerging issues, challenge our thinking and allow us to understand and consider the broader impacts of our actions. The Forum members advise our operational management teams as well as BHP's Sustainability Committee and Board.

Learn more about the BHP Forum on Corporate Responsibility.

BHP is a global resources company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. BHP has a global workforce of approximately 80,000 people working in locations across Australia, Asia, the UK, US, Canada and the Americas. BHP produces commodities essential for global decarbonization and economic development including iron ore, copper, metallurgical coal and nickel, and has a major potash project in development in Canada. Further information on BHP can be found at: bhp.com

