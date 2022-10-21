Auriant Mining AB (publ.) publishes 9m 2022 operational update

Highlights:

In 9m 2022, hard rock gold production amounted to 604.2 kg (19,427 oz), compared to 680.0 kg (21,862 oz) in 9m 2021, a decrease of 11%, or 75.7 kg (2,435 oz);

Alluvial gold production amounted to 6.3 kg (203 oz) compared to 15.4 kg (494 oz) a decrease of 59%, or 9.1 kg (291 oz). The mining contractor was not able to get its equipment in time as breaking logistic caused by the current situation. This together with delayed start of the gold sands mining because of the late ground defrosting caused the decrease in production.

In 9m 2022, total gold sales were 689.5 kg (22,168 oz), compared to 614.3 kg (19,749 oz) in 9m 2021, an increase of 75.2 kg (2,419 oz), or 12%;

297,911 tonnes of ore with average grade of 2.17 g/t were processed through the CIL plant;

298,660 tonnes of ore were mined in 9m 2022, compared to 316,340 tonnes in 9m 2021, a decrease of 17,680 tonnes or 6%. Stripping volume amounted to 1,654,700 m3 (+355,400 m3, or 27% more than in 9m 2021);

The average grade in 9m 2022 was 2.02 g/t, compared to 2.16 g/t in 9m 2021, a decrease of 6%;

Overall, except alluvial mining, 9m 2022 production was in line with the Company's production plan.

Other updates:

The Company's subsidiaries continue to sell gold with discounts to the LBMA gold price, as previously reported. The discounts have risen following the decision of G7 to stop gold import into its countries. This together with the LBMA gold price decrease and strengthened Ruble/USD are factors currently strongly negatively affecting the Group's financial performance.

Total Gold Production

Production unit 9m 2022 9m 2021 Change kg oz kg oz kg oz % Hard rock Tardan (CIL) 604.2 19,427 680.0 21,862 -75.7 -2,435 -11% Alluvial Staroverinskaya 6.3 203 15.4 494 -9.1 -291 -59% Total gold produced 610.5 19,630 695.3 22,355 -84.8 -2,725 -12%

Hard Rock Gold Production

Unit 9m 2022 9m 2021 Change Mining Waste stripping 000 m3 1,654.7 1,299.3 355.4 27% Ore mined 000 tonnes 298.7 316.3 -17.7 -6% Gold in Ore kg 604.5 684.3 -79.8 -12% Average grade g/t 2.02 2.16 -0.14 -6% CIL Ore processing 000 tonnes 297.9 324.2 -26.3 -8% Grade g/t 2.17 2.17 0 0% Gold in ore processing kg 646.5 703.0 -56.5 -8% Gold produced CIL kg 604.2* 680.0 -75.7 -11% Recovery % 92.8% 93.1% 0.30 -0.3% Warehouse on September 30 Ore 000 tonnes 132.3 93.5 38.8 41% Grade g/t 1.85 2.00 -0.15 -7%

*Including Opening WIP (gold) of 4.2 kg.

