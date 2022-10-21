Sienna Receives Government Approval for up to 4 Additional Holes on the Blue Clay Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada

Vancouver, October 21, 2022 - Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (FSE: A1XCQ0) ("Sienna" or the "Company") wishes to announce that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has given Sienna approval for up to 4 additional holes to be completed on the 100% owned Blue Clay Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada (See map below).

On March 25, 2022, Sienna revealed a new lithium discovery on the 100% owned Blue Clay Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Lithium values as high as 1230 ppm Li were encountered. The Blue Clay Lithium Project consists of 150 contiguous claims totaling approximately 2,950 acres prospective for lithium right in the heart of the Clayton Valley in Nevada, which is currently home to the only producing lithium region in North America.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Sienna Resources, states: "We are very pleased to have Government approval on the additional drill locations and we are now formulating plans to start this drilling as soon as possible. Sienna made a new lithium discovery on the Blue Clay Lithium Project in March 2022 and we are eagerly looking to build on this exciting lithium discovery at a time when lithium prices are at all-time highs."





Clayton Valley Map

About Sienna Resources Inc.

Sienna Resources is focused on exploring for and developing high-grade battery metals deposits in politically stable, environmentally responsible and ethical mining jurisdictions. Sienna's projects include the Marathon North platinum-palladium property in Northern Ontario directly bordering Generation Mining Ltd.'s 7.1-million-ounce palladium-equivalent Marathon deposit. Sienna also has the Clayton Valley Deep Basin Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nev., home to the only lithium brine basin in production in North America, in the direct vicinity of Albemarle Corp.'s Silver Peak deposit and Tesla Motors Inc.'s Gigafactory and the recently acquired Blue Clay Lithium Project in Clayton Valley Nevada where the Company has made an initial lithium discovery. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Sienna may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the company's properties.

Qualified Person

Mr. Frank Bain, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained within this news release.

