Warrior Gold Reports Annual & Special Meeting Results

Warrior Gold Inc. (TSX-V - WAR) ("Warrior Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held October 20, 2022 (the "Meeting"). A total of 33,470,866 common shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 28% of the total number of issued and outstanding shares. At the Meeting, all resolutions were approved close to unanimously, including the election of all four management nominees to the board of directors, the re-appointment of Crowe MacKay LLP as auditors for the ensuing year, and approval of the Company's amended 10% rolling stock option plan.

About Warrior Gold Inc.

Warrior Gold is a TSX Venture Exchange-listed company that has consolidated a significant and prospective land package in the Kirkland Lake Gold Camp in Ontario, Canada. The properties are hosted in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the world's best-endowed greenstone belts with +200 million ounces of gold produced to date1. The properties are host to regional and property-scale mineralized structures that are second order structures off the Larder Lake Cadillac Deformation Zone - LLCDZ - the regional structure in the belt known to be spatially associated with the gold mines hosted in the camp.?

The properties assembled include: the 100%-owned Goodfish-Kirana, the Arnold property and the recently optioned KL West (KLW) and KL Central (KLC). Warrior Gold's land position in the Kirkland Lake Gold Camp comprises ~ 21,500 hectares, over 480 claims and 29 patented claims and ranks the Company as one of the largest landholders in the Kirkland Lake region.?

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 2020 Mineral Production in Canada, Government of Canada, Minerals and Metals Statistics Division, 2022-03-10, https://mmsd.nrcan-rncan.gc.ca/PDF/MIS2020TableG01a-en.pdf

