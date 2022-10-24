Arbor Metals Outlines Progress at Jarnet Lithium Project, James Bay, Quebec, Canada

Vancouver - October 23rd, 2022 - Arbor Metals Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:ABR), (FWB:432) announces an update on, and near, its Jarnet Lithium Project located in the James Bay region of Quebec, which is contiguous to Patriot Battery Metals Inc.'s (PEMET) high profile Corvette-FCI property, where diamond drilling has confirmed significant lithium mineralization.

The Company's Jarnet Lithium Project, comprises two claim blocks totaling 47 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 2,584 hectares, both contiguous and north of the Corvette-FCI property. The "Northeast Block" is underlain by the La Grande Greenstone Belt, the same host rock that hosts PMET's lithium mineralization and also host multiple other mineral showings and occurrences in the region. The "Northeast Block" is contiguous with PMET's Corvette-FCI property on the west, south and east borders, and surrounds the "North Area" of Spod Lithium Corp (SPOD) which forms part of the SPOD's recent acquisition of its "Lithium Grande 4 properties. In a recent press release (SPOD October6, 2022) SPOD reports that satellite imagery interpretation by Japosat Satellite Mapping ("Japosat") of Montreal, Quebec on their "North Area" claims that "whitish rock outcrops and boulders that might be of pegmatite granite composition are mainly located in the southwest part of the north block of claims. The highest concentration of outcrops, sub crops and boulders seem to be spatially oriented within west-east structure about 1000 metres long and 200 meters width. A few small outcrops seem to have a preferred SW-NE orientation and dyke-like shapes." These interpreted features would be very close and on-trend with the central portion of the Company's "Northeast Block." The Company is reviewing Google Earth and satellite imagery to investigate similar features on the "Northeast Block".

Note: Company management cautions the discoveries and observations on properties in proximity to the Company's properties are not necessarily indicative of the presence of similar mineralization or geology on the Company's properties.

Sampling from the Company's earlier site visit are in the lab and are being analyzed, and results are pending. Ninety rocks were obtained during the summer from the Company's Jarnet Lithium Project, with many samples from previously unmapped pegmatite dykes. Upon receipt of assays the Company will incorporate all sample results, geophysical data, assessment file information and satellite imagery to the next phase of exploration on the Jarnet Project.

Dr. Peter Born, P.Geo., is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

Arbor Metals Corp. is a mining exploration company specializing in the development of high-value, geographic significant mineral projects around the world. As industry leaders, we are paving the way for advanced mineral exploration as we oversee world-class mining projects. We believe quality projects, combined with proven strategies and a professional team will deliver superior results. We hold three exceptional mineral projects.

Jarnet Lithium Project, located in the James Bay Region of Quebec, which comprises of forty-seven map designated claims, covering an area of approximately 2584 hectares. The Jarnet Project is contiguous to the Corvette-FCI Property, where diamond drilling has confirmed significant lithium mineralization; hole (CF21-001) returned a 146.8 m interval of near continuous pegmatite, assaying 0.93% Li2O and 114 ppm Ta2O5, including1.09% Li2O and 108 ppm Ta2O5 over 73.0 m, and 1.04% Li2O and 145 ppm Ta2O5 over 54.6 m. This interval returned numerous samples over 2.0% Li2O, including a peak assay of 4.16% Li2O and 233 ppm Ta2O5 over 1.01 m. (November 29, 2021)

The Rakounga Gold Project consists of an exploration permit covering a two-hundred-and-fifty square kilometer area located along the Goren Greenstone Belt in central Burkina Faso. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Kruger Gold Corp. ("Kruger"), holds the right to acquire up to a one-hundred percent interest in and to the Project, subject only to pre-existing royalty obligations. Kruger has control over operations conducted on the Project and will look to expand on historical drilling and survey work conducted on the Project.

