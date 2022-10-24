Endurance Completes Exploration Agreement with The Bridge River Indian Band

Vancouver, October 24, 2022 - Endurance Gold Corp. (TSXV: EDG) (OTC Pink: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of an exploration agreement (the "Exploration Agreement") with the Bridge River Indian Band ("Xwísten") regarding the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property"). The road accessible Property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp within Xwísten's traditional territory in southwestern British Columbia, Canada.

The Exploration Agreement addresses the parties' desire for a mutually beneficial arrangement in respect of current and proposed exploration activities within the Xwísten traditional territory and provides for protection of traditional activities and sensitive sites, including archaeological surveys, environmental protection measures, and the opportunity for the Xwísten community to participate in any business and employment opportunities that the project generates.

The Exploration Agreement covers all exploration activities through to completion of a Feasibility Study which demonstrates economic viability. The parties further agree that eventually the Exploration Agreement will be replaced by an impacts and benefits agreement to cover any anticipated commercial mining operation. The Exploration Agreement recognizes that Endurance will retain the rights to accommodate and work with any other Indigenous communities that may have traditional territory within the Property area.

"Endurance is a strong advocate of working cooperatively and respectfully with indigenous communities that are impacted by exploration activities in their traditional territory" commented Robert T. Boyd, CEO of Endurance Gold. "We are thus very pleased to have finalized this agreement with Xwísten, which acknowledges and respects their Indigenous Title and Rights, and provides for a mutually respectful dialogue with Xwísten through our continuing exploration program".

As compensation for impacts of the Company's exploration activities on Xwísten's traditional territory the Company, among other things, has agreed to issue Xwísten 130,000 common shares of the Company ("Endurance Shares") upon the acceptance of the Exploration Agreement by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Endurance Shares will be subject to a hold period as per the policy of the Exchange.

Endurance Gold Corp. is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

