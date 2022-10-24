Corsa Coal Reports Fatality at Acosta Mine

FRIEDENS, Oct. 24, 2022 - Corsa Coal Corp. (TSXV: CSO) (OTCQX: CRSXF) ("Corsa" or the "Company") is saddened to report a fatality at its Acosta Deep Mine in Jenner Township, Somerset County, Pennsylvania that occurred late morning local time on October 22, 2022. An employee was found unresponsive underground by coworkers during routine maintenance activities. There were no active mining operations at the mine on October 22, 2022.

Kevin M. Harrigan, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Corsa, commented, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the employee's family and friends, and with our Corsa team at this incredibly difficult time. We will complete a thorough review and will issue further statements and provide additional information as appropriate."

Regulatory authorities and agencies were notified, and the Company is fully cooperating with the investigation. Operations at the Acosta Deep Mine have recommenced.

Corsa is a coal mining company focused on the production and sales of metallurgical coal, an essential ingredient in the production of steel. Our core business is producing and selling metallurgical coal to domestic and international steel and coke producers in the Atlantic and Pacific basin markets.

