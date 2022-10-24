USCM Engages Integral Wealth as Market-Maker

Vancouver, October 24, 2022 - US Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: USCM) (OTCQB: USCMF) (FSE: 0IU0) ("USCM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Integral Wealth Securities Ltd. ("Integral") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies. Integral will trade shares of the Company on the TSX Venture to maintain an orderly market, improve the liquidity of the Company's shares and provide the Company with market intelligence.

Under the terms of the agreement, Integral will receive a $6,000/month cash fee for a minimum period of three (3) months. After the three (3) months, the agreement may be terminated by the Company at any time upon 30 days' written notice.

The Company and Integral are unrelated entities. Integral has no present, direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities. There are no performance factors in the agreement, and Integral will not receive shares or options as compensation. Integral is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC"). Accordingly, Integral can access all Canadian Stock Exchanges and Alternative Trading Systems.

About Integral Wealth Securities

Integral Wealth Securities is a full-service securities dealer engaged in wealth management, market making, and investment banking with offices in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary, Vancouver, Kitchener-Waterloo, Burlington, Sidney and Nanaimo.

About US Critical Metals Corp.

USCM is focused on mining projects that will further secure the US supply of critical metals and rare earth elements, which are essential to fueling the new age economy. Pursuant to option agreements with private Canadian and American companies, USCM's assets consist of three agreements, each providing USCM with the right to acquire interests in four discovery focused projects in the US. These projects include the Clayton Ridge Lithium Property located in Nevada, the Haynes Cobalt Property located in Idaho, the Sheep Creek located in Montana, and Lemhi Pass located in Idaho. A significant percentage of the world's critical metal and rare earth supply comes from nations with interests that are contrary to those of the US. USCM intends to explore and develop critical metals and rare earth assets with near- and long-term strategic value to the advancement of US interests.

For further information please contact:

Darren Collins

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Telephone: +1 (786) 633-1756

Email: dcollins@uscmcorp.com

